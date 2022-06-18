Sixty-three years ago there was a prowler lurking in the shadows of the streets of Laceyville. There was never any physical evidence of the scoundrel, but there was rumor…and that counted for a great deal in the collective psyche of men, women and children in my little town.
My parents were among a group of adults who organized a neighborhood night watch, hoping to snag the ne’er do well who was plaguing the tranquility of the tiny burg. We kids were restricted from our usual evening-into-deep-dusk games of hide and seek, but that didn’t mean we couldn’t gather in one house or another and talk at length with unwarranted bravado about how we would deal with the Bad Guy if we could get our clutches on him.
Roger, Merton and I were sure we could handle any trouble maker we might encounter. After all, we three buddies were pretty much like the Cartright brothers on that new TV show, Bonanza. More on that shortly.
The summer nights were filled with reports of things heard and skulking shadows seen, but it might as well have been a Yeti out there doing the mischief…there were no sightings, ever, even though the young Town Cop got involved in the nightly vigils. If anyone had thought to try for a photo, I’m sure it would have been blurred and obscured by foliage, but in 1959, no one was taking night photos anyway.
The whole thing became something of a community-wide obsession, and justice would have been handed out “swift and sure” if the miscreant had been nabbed. Most of the neighborhood men had fashioned clubs out of everything from tree branches to heavy plastic pipes filled with rocks and duct taped at both ends. The Little League bat I had only a short few weeks before strode to the batter’s box with for the last time was my dad’s weapon of choice. Whoever this fool was, he was going to be a hurtin’ dude if he slipped up.
While the menfolk stood their watch the womenfolk kept the phone lines active, passing information of suspicious noises along so their heroes could get word and high-tail it to wherever the most recent rumor placed The Prowler.
Our nighttime nemesis–or the rumor of him– made the pages of the Wyoming County Courier in due course, and mention was made eventually I think, in the Wyalusing Rocket. That’s right folks, the two newspapers became one sometime after the era in question. The reason for pointing this out is this: the school year began and it didn’t take long for my 7th grade teacher to straighten the class out that there was no prowler. She seemed inordinately certain of her ground, considering she didn’t live in Laceyville, so those of us who knew better simply ignored her reassurances. There was even a theory–short-lived– that she was The Prowler. She was older than dirt and couldn’t possibly have spent her nights driving from Wyalusing to Laceyville and back, terrorizing the populace. But we were kids and nobody liked her very much anyway, so we felt justified in our hare-brained suspicions.
There came a night–actually one of many–when my dad, Roger’s and Merton’s were on duty together, so we three kids gathered in Roger’s house to pass the time. Naturally, we heard a noise outside the house, and we knew who it had to be. I mentioned unwarranted bravado a few paragraphs ago. Yeah, well THAT went south pretty quickly. But not as quickly as we three went tearing down the basement stairs to cower in the furnace room. The Prowler was IN THE HOUSE! We could hear him as plain as day moving with stealth from room to room, searching for little kids to rope, tie and gag. And that would be just the beginning of the last night of our lives.
The furnace room was darker than an unexplored cave, and the three of us nearly melted into a single person with six bulging, terrified eyes, waiting for Death to come to us. Although we didn’t see anything to indicate it, we all agreed that the door to the basement had opened and someone was on the top step. I will never have anything but awestruck wonder for Roger, who suddenly called out, “Don’t come any closer! We have a gun!” Now..truth to tell, at that moment I wanted more than anything to strangle the life out of him for giving away our position. We had no gun! And The Prowler would figure that out in about five seconds. Shouting “BANG! BANG!” wasn’t going to save us. We were doomed.
My wonder, all these years later, is based on the courage it must have taken for a snot-nosed kid to challenge the ultimate bad guy to a showdown. I’m not sure if he was Adam or Hoss or Little Joe, but Ben would have been proud of him.
In the end, The Prowler was never apprehended…and we Cartright brothers escaped the basement unharmed, with a tale to tell, even if it was all just in our imaginations.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
