A month or so ago, I lamented in this column my utter lack of skill with tools and the unfinished projects that litter the highlight reel of my Mr Fixit persona. Part of the problem has always been that I have never invested in either hand tools or power tools that would make any job easier to complete. I have a small tool box–about the size of a decent tackle box–filled with rusted, busted screwdrivers, tin snips, scrapers, a pipe wrench from the 1930’s, and several ziplock sandwich bags full of an assortment of nails, screws and other fastening devices. Nothing useful at all.
I have an entire wall in my garage devoted to the hanging of every handyman’s favorite things…a handsaw that has more waves in it than an angry ocean. I have no idea how that even happened. No way on earth can you cut a straight line with this wobbly old derelict. A four foot long level, with three of four bubbles out of alignment. An English saddle that hasn’t been cinched onto a horse’s back in 20 years. A crowbar that’s nothing to crow about. An electric hedge trimmer that couldn’t cut a cream puff open, a battered old metal square that’s no closer to measuring a 90-degree angle than could a shoe for the horse that wore that English saddle two decades ago. If you need fifty or sixty extension cords, check out my garage wall. In short, a woeful wall, impressive to absolutely no one.
My lamentations were taken to heart by various members of my family during the recent holiday season…or more likely their own frustrations were taken to heart after years of asking “Dad, do you have a screw driver so I can repair this thing you’ve given up on?” Invariably my response has been to trot out one of my pitiful collections of unworthy tools. Many are the butter knives that have stood in for the proper equipment.
All of that has changed. Between my wife’s searching out a top of the line collection of screwdrivers, wrenches, hammers, pliers, and the like; and two of my daughters joining forces to purchase a huge set of magnificent power tools, I am now ready to become the classic Old Dog Who Learned A New Trick. My 13 year old grandson, Gavin, offered to spend some time teaching me how to use these things…
An impact driver–I thought that was a guy in a demolition derby. A drill/driver–sounds like the guy who cursed and berated my Basic Training buddies and me way back in the summer of ‘66. A reciprocating saw… a tool that returns a favor…? A circular saw–must be for cutting things into circles. An oscillating tool…sounds like some kind of adult toy! Not sure why THAT’S in there! And finally, an LED Task Light…which raises the question: if that light is in one hand and one of these weapons is in the other, who’s holding whatever it is I’m supposed to be cutting or driving?
So much to learn…and maybe just in time.
I think I’m going to be building a new sock drawer. Here’s why: my wife from time to time gets fixated on a subject or an idea and it just won’t go away. I mentioned last week that like all real shoppers, even when she’s proudly announced weeks before Christmas that she’s all done, with nothing left to do but wrap the haul that she’s accumulated, it’s a lie. If she leaves the house at all after making that pronouncement, it is unquestionably to go shopping again. One of her traditional purchases every year for every child, every child’s spouse and every child’s children, is a package of socks. This year, every time she went out “to pick up some socks for (fill in any name in the family…”), she remembered me, but not whether she had already bought me a package of comfy, cozy footwear.
I unwrapped 29 pairs of socks Christmas morning, in 7 different packages. Twenty-Nine! I’ll never have to wear the same pair of socks twice in February for the rest of my life!
Think of that…I can take an entire month to slap five boards together and wear new socks to the job every day! And now I can use a different tool every day as well. Life is good!
And so, I must build a worthy display case for my bountiful supply of toesy cozies. My 7th grade shop teacher would be so proud!
The truth of that, of course, lies in whether or not Gavin can teach this old dog a bunch of new tricks.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
