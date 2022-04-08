This is another interesting story that I came across while doing research on the Athens bridge in 1913. The information is from the Athens Gazette and Towanda Daily Review.
Howard and Harold Hildebrant both 8 years of age the twin sons of Mrs. J. A. Hildebrant of Tyler Street in Athens had a very narrow escape from drowning Monday February 17, 1913, at 10:30 o’clock a.m. while they were playing on ice on the Chemung River about opposite the Stuart B. Macafee residence (760 South Main Street) a short distance below the wagon bridge. They were in company with two other small boys, Albert Gable and George Wooley.
They went on the ice near the bridge and were walking down the river when they came to a place where the ice was very thin. It was “hickory” as the boys used to say, because it would bend under their weight. Howard Hildebrant dared the other boys to walk across this ice. As none of them would do it, he started across to show them that he was not afraid. He had only taken a few steps when the ice broke under him and he fell into the water. He could not swim, and he had gone under twice when his brother Harold, who was able to swim a little went out on the ice so that he could grasp hold of his brother when he came to the surface again. He succeeded in getting hold of him, but the ice that he was standing on broke, and he also fell into the river. His brother clung to him so tightly that he could not swim, and they both went under together. This time they came up but were under the ice and it was only the presence of mind of their companions that saved them. They called for help and jumped on the ice and broke it and then caught hold of their clothing and held them. They acted just in time for the current was quite swift and had it carried them under thicker ice it would have been impossible to have saved them.
F. L. Haight of Tyler Street, who was working in the Macafee Green House near the bank of the river heard the cries of the boys and he hurried to their assistance and pulled the boys out. James W. Barcalow, who heard the cry for help also came to the river and the two men wrapped the boys in heavy coats and carried them to Main Street, where they were placed on a streetcar and Mr. Haight, who accompanied them, assisted by Edgar Page, carried the boys to their home on Tyler Street. The boys were so cold that it was feared at first the pneumonia might develop.
Mrs. Hildebrant had sent the boys downtown to get a pair of shoes that she was having repaired, instead of returning home with the shoes and then going to school, as they were expected to do, they started for the river, where they met young Wooley and Gable. The two last mentioned boys said they were not going to school because Gable had chicken pox and Wooley was suffering from a cold.
When the boys did not return with the shoes Mrs. Hildebrandt began to have suspicions that they had gone somewhere else. She inquired at school and found that they had not been there. Then she inquired at the business places if any one had seen her boys. Several persons told her that they had seen them hopping wagons about 9 o’clock. She was somewhat frightened, but she did not find out where they were until they were brought home by Mr. Haight and Mr. Page.
The river at the place the boys fell was about 10 feet deep.
As we read in this account there is no mention of the father of the twins, so I researched further and found the following in the Towanda Daily Review February 19, 1910.
Andrew Hildebrant, a well-known Lehigh conductor, was killed about 3 o’clock Thursday morning of this week at Manchester, NY. While endeavoring to fix a coupling which being clogged with snow and ice refused to work automatically, he was caught between the engine and a car a rod puncturing the body near the groin. He lived only fifteen minutes after the accident occurred.
The crew of which Hildebrant was conductor, John McKenna, engineer, Frank White, head brakeman, and Frank Lundy, Flagman, were about to bring train BJ. 10, eastward. McKenna backed the engine up to couple on the first car but the “knuckles “of the automatic coupling were clogged with snow and ice and therefore failed to work. McKenna started the engine but stopped immediately about six feet from the car. White the brakeman stepped to the first car to see what the trouble was and while trying to remedy it, Hildebrant came to his assistance. While Hildebrant was working on the coupling in an effort to dislodge the snow and ice, White stopped outside the rails. A moment later the unfortunate man was pinned between the engine and the first car. It was storming badly at the time and the only reason assigned for McKenna’s backing the engine was that he mistook some movement on the part of White, or the flagman, Lundy, who had come up to see what the matter was, for a signal.
Andrew Marion Hildebrant, was born at Wysox, PA May 18, 1863. He had been a resident of Athens for over twenty years and was employed by the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company for 18 years in the capacity of freight conductor. On July 8, 1891, he married Jennie Alice McCarty of Athens, and since that time they have resided on Tyler Street. They had three children Laverne who was eight years old and twins Harold and Howard who were five years old at the time of their father’s death.
Harold and Howard grew up in Athens and both married. Harold married Nellie B. O’Hearn November 2, 1925, in Owego and they had a daughter Gladys. Howard married his first wife Leah in 1927 and his second wife Edith Bonney December 17, 1938. Howard had a daughter Dorothy. Both brothers eventually moved to Binghamton, NY and finally settled in Riverside California where Harold died December 21, 1991, and Howard died May 28, 1995. Their birthday was September 6, 1904, They had long productive lives after their fall in the river in 1913.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
