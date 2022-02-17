HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania deer hunters have mixed opinions on the state’s move to a Saturday opening day for the firearms season, but a survey shows 60% support a Saturday kickoff.
Another 12% have no preference between a Saturday or Monday opener, and 27% oppose a Saturday opener, according to survey results presented last month to the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners.
Pennsylvania in 2019 shifted the opening day of firearms deer season, which for decades began on the Monday after Thanksgiving, to begin the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The past two firearms deer seasons have opened on Saturday.
The move was welcomed by hunters who otherwise would have missed the opener due to work or school obligations, but could now participate. Others – especially those who travel to camp to hunt – said they liked the traditional Monday start better.
The Game Commission last year contracted with Responsive Management, a Virginia-based survey research firm specializing in natural resource and outdoor recreation issues, to conduct a telephone survey of Pennsylvania deer hunters to better gauge their opinions on the opening day of deer season.
As a condition of taking the survey, hunters had to have hunted at least once during the firearms deer season in 2017 and 2018, when the opening day was the Monday after Thanksgiving, and at least once during the 2019, 2020 or 2021 firearms deer seasons, all of which opened on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. That, officials said, ensured those surveyed had the opportunity to hunt both on Monday openers and Saturday openers at some point in the past five years, providing insight into how the change in the opening day might have impacted their hunting participation and attitudes.
In all, 2,009 resident Pennsylvania deer hunters age 18 years or older were surveyed, resulting in a minimum 95% “level of confidence.” The sampling error is, at most, plus or minus 2.18 percentage points, officials said.
The full report is available to view at the Game Commission’s website www.pgc.pa.gov, under the “Quick Clicks” tab.
The survey also showed:
• support for a Saturday opener is higher among those 54 and younger. Support also is higher among those who have a child who hunts as opposed to those who don’t.
• the top reasons cited by hunters who support a Saturday opener are that they have work obligations on Monday, that a Saturday opener provides increased hunting opportunities for themselves and others, and convenience with their child’s school schedule.
• conversely, opposition to the Saturday opener is higher among hunters 55 and older, and among those who hunted from a hunting camp on opening day.
• the most common reasons stated by those who oppose the Saturday opener are that the Monday opener was consistent with tradition, and their setup and enjoyment of hunting camp was rushed with the earlier start date.
“One fact that has never been in question is that Pennsylvania hunters are passionate about deer hunting. And over the past three years we have heard from numerous hunters expressing good points on both side of this issue, therefore it was necessary to conduct an independent, scientific survey to allow the board to know where hunters stand after three years of a Saturday opener,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Without hard data, it would be impossible to know the degree to which hunters might support or oppose the change. With this survey, that question now has been answered.”
Since establishing a Saturday firearms deer opener in 2019, the Game Commission has closely monitored the impacts of the change. Previous survey work showed the switch to a Saturday opener helped spur increased hunting license sales in 2019-20, a year when most states experienced decreased sales. Hunting license sales increased again in 2020-21 and remain higher compared to last license year with a Monday opener. The newly unveiled survey continues the Game Commission’s study of impacts of a Saturday opener.
Also, according to the survey, 62% of hunters said the change had no impact on their hunting. Meanwhile, 25% of hunters said it had a positive impact on their hunting, while only 11% said it had a negative one.
The survey also found a majority of hunters (60%) hunted on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the second day of the firearms deer season.
