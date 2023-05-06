I have no idea how left handed people survive. The only thing my left hand has ever been good for was a place to put my baseball glove when my Little League teammates and I were in the field. Beyond that…nearly useless.
I have a friend, equally right handed, who has spent more than a week now trying to adapt to other-handedness while her right recovers from damage caused by an auto accident. I wish her well.
Picture a group of five siblings, aged 8 to 16, playing football in the family living room while Ma and Pa are at work. Tackle football. Stupid kids. What could possibly go wrong?
It’s been 68 years since that rainy day forced us to play indoors. I was the 8 year old, and I had just watched a movie on TV about a guy named Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch. He’s in the NFL Hall Of Fame. I wanted to be Crazy Legs Hirsch more than anything. There I was streaking down the field –the linoleum floored living room – and I was bound for glory: the end zone –the sofa in actuality– was two strides away. I threw a little Crazy Legs action in to dazzle my brothers, and was suddenly launched through the air by two of them, flying out of control over the sofa and crashing in a heap against the banistered railing that prevented accidental falls into the abyss that was the stairwell to the basement.
Brave little hero…I rose like a phoenix from the ashes of my demise, claiming “Touchdown!” The two Big Kids immediately declared I was out of bounds, so, no score. The oldest Big Kid and the other Little Kid, my sister argued in my favor. No one seemed to notice or care that my right arm hung like the broken mast of a pirate ship as I slouched sideways. It’s remotely possible that I shrieked in pain at that moment.
Whatever the cause, the arguing stopped cold. It was obvious the arm wasn’t broken but it felt like maybe the things that attached it to my shoulder had all been torn off. I was bent sideways, pitiful skinny little arm dangling loose…”Don’t tell Mom and Dad. Just straighten up. It’ll be okay by dinner time.”
It wasn’t. I tried to pretend I was going to become a Leftie when dinner hit the table. After all, the fork was on that side of the plate, so why not? My brilliant ruse backfired when I couldn’t even spear a pork chop off the platter or a potato from the huge serving bowl. The Big Kids all put on their best innocent faces and made fun of my fruitless efforts. Switching to calling pork chops finger food and snatching it from the plate to my mouth was worse…Mom hated bad table manners. The fact that I had come to the table walking like Quasimodo, favoring my right side, was another clue that my eagle-eyed parents hadn’t missed.
End result: weeks in a sling while the shoulder muscles healed to the point where I could at least hold a knife to saw at whatever supper meat was served. Once it had become part of daily life the Big Kids and my sister had a ball laughing at me as Cheerios slid out the spoon my left hand couldn’t manuever, or the main dish at night scraped wildly across the table because knife and fork coordination was beyond me. I ate a lot of soup through a straw in those bad old days.
Fast forward to 8th grade…a broken and dislocated pinky finger (two breaks and two dislocations actually) required a half cast that went from the tips of my fingers and the palm of that right hand to my elbow. It was well-taped over the top and around the whole forearm. There was no way on God’s green earth I was ever going to write any school work in class or at home, let alone get a decent meal to my mouth. A classmate volunteered to help me by writing whatever I needed written for assignments. I was a pretty good student in those days. Turned out he and I turned in identical homework papers until the cast came off.
Meanwhile, for the second time in my life I got skinnier and skinnier because my left hand was a mockery of a useful appendage. Had I gotten any skinnier, my parents would have had to tape a bookmark to my head at night so they could find me in the bed in the morning. I didn’t even make a wrinkle in the blanket.
Had it not been for the fact that my sister was left handed–and she could put a fierce thumping on anyone who needed one–I would have questioned why left hands were ever part of the plan. Even the Campbell’s Soup makers turned against me…you can’t eat their Chunky soups with just a straw.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
