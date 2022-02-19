106

1. Colton Wade, Sullivan County, 24-3

2. CJ Carr, Wyalusing, 24-3

3. Wyatt Stranger, Towanda, 23-8

4. Konner Kerr, Troy, 22-7

5. Brayden Paquignot, North Penn/Liberty, 17-11

6. Lyle Vermilia, Canton, 18-14

7. Wyatt Dacheux, Williamson, 10-12

8. Alec Magli, Wellsboro, 8-12

9. Keaton Sinsabaugh, Athens, 7-14

10. Kolton Keir, Northeast Bradford, 8-15

113

1. Gavin Bradley, Athens, 28-0

2. Cohen Landis, Canton, 26-10

3. Cole Wagner, North Penn/Liberty, 15-12

4. Rocky Finnegan, Sullivan County, 18-9

5. Evan Johnson, Wyalusing, 13-9

6. Caleb Schwenk, Troy, 10-13

7. Chelsea Hungerford, Williamson, 6-14

120

1. Holden Ward, Canton, 20-10

2. Kenyon Slater, Troy, 15-13

3. Mason Vanderpool, Athens, 9-5

4. Shane Atwood, Towanda, 17-12

5. Kruz McCusker, Sullivan County, 15-13

6. Trinity Robinson, North Penn/Liberty, 7-13

126

1. Ayden Hunsinger, Wyalusing, 19-6

2. Rylee Sluyter, Towanda, 19-11

3. Tyler Russell, Northeast Bradford, 5-8

4. Cayden Miller, Canton, 10-172

5. Blaine Link, Williamson, 1-2

132

1. Kaden Setzer, Athens, 26-4

2. Seth Seymour, Troy, 22-8

3. Hayden Space, Towanda, 11-8

4. Cade McMicken, Wyalusing, 14-12

5. Rylans Sakers, Canton, 6-15

6. Carter Gontarz, Williamson, 6-9

138

1. Jake Courtney, Athens, 20-4

2. Hudson Ward, Canton, 24-10

3. Riley Vanderpool, Towanda, 31-6

4. Ayden Sprague, Williamson, 10-9

5. Owen Hadlock, Wyalusing, 7-6

6. Nathan Billings, Northeast Bradford, 2-18

7. Will Gastrock, Wellsboro, 23-16

8. Mason Parkhurst, Sullivan County, 1-5

9. Ben Randall, Troy, 0-4

145

1. Hayden Ward, Canton, 32-5

2. Jacob Hinman, Troy, 19-11

3. Owen Cummings, Williamson, 16-10

4. Skyler Manahan, Wyalusing, 15-8

5. Luke Forbes, Athens, 10-11

6. Sawyer Robinson, Towanda. 12-14

7. Aden Tom, Wellsboeo, 9-12

8. Ryan Roupp, North Penn/Liberty, 4-5

152

1. Bailey Ferguson, Canton, 21-10

2. Karter Rude, Athens, 25-5

3. Jayden Renzo, Troy, 22-9

4. Hunter Manahan, Wyalusing, 17-10

5. Jace Gunther, Towanda, 17-12

6. Aidric Passerallo, Williamson, 6-9

7. Jacob Dean, Wellsboro, 4-17

8. Bryan Hope, Sullivan County, 3-19

160

1. Bryant Green, Towanda, 28-5

2. Brenen Taylor, Canton, 21-14

3. Porter Dawson, Sullivan County, 21-12

4. Joel Hultz, Williamson, 17-7

5. Easton Pequignot, North Renn/Liberty, 15-9

6. William Stgeele, Troy, 8-11

7. Coleman Brown, Wellsboro, 1-3

172

1. Kohen Lehman, North Penn/Liberty, 26-1

2. Riley Parker, Canton, 23-8

3. Brian Arnold, Wyalusing, 13-5

4. Mason Higley, Towanda, 15-9

5. Tim Freeman, Williamson, 12-14

6. Ryder Bowen, Wellsboro, 6-13

7. Dominic Clark, Northeast Bradford, 3-21

189

1. Mason Woodward, Troy, 20-9

2. Gaven Sezauer, North Penn/Liberty, 19-9

3. Alex Hunsinger, Wyalusing, 13-11

4. Joshua Wilson, Sayre, 8-8

5. Levi Pepper, Canton, 9-12

6. Aiden Miller, Towanda, 8-12

7. Isaac Keane, Wellsboro, 6-13

8. Tre Powell, Sullivan County, 1-5

215

1. Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing, 26-1

2. Mike Sipps, Williamson, 24-3

3. George Valentine, North Penn/Liberty, 21-8

4. Conner Davis, Canton, 14-10

5. Caleb Nason, Athens, 14-11

6. Joseph Brown, Wellsboro, 7-12

7. Spencer Jennings, Towanda, 6-15

8. Jamie Roman, Sullivan County, 0-6

9. Daniel Samuels, Troy, 0-20

285

1. Kade Sottolano, Williamson, 27-0

2. Mason Nelson, Canton, 25-10

3. Josh Nittinger, Athens, 22-13

4. Jared Gunther, Towanda, 15-17

5. Justice Harlan, Wellsboro, 12-9

6. Kamden Ricci, Northeast Bradford, 11-14

7. Zachary Fenton, Wyalusing, 4-9

Recommended for you

Load comments