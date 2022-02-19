106
1. Colton Wade, Sullivan County, 24-3
2. CJ Carr, Wyalusing, 24-3
3. Wyatt Stranger, Towanda, 23-8
4. Konner Kerr, Troy, 22-7
5. Brayden Paquignot, North Penn/Liberty, 17-11
6. Lyle Vermilia, Canton, 18-14
7. Wyatt Dacheux, Williamson, 10-12
8. Alec Magli, Wellsboro, 8-12
9. Keaton Sinsabaugh, Athens, 7-14
10. Kolton Keir, Northeast Bradford, 8-15
113
1. Gavin Bradley, Athens, 28-0
2. Cohen Landis, Canton, 26-10
3. Cole Wagner, North Penn/Liberty, 15-12
4. Rocky Finnegan, Sullivan County, 18-9
5. Evan Johnson, Wyalusing, 13-9
6. Caleb Schwenk, Troy, 10-13
7. Chelsea Hungerford, Williamson, 6-14
120
1. Holden Ward, Canton, 20-10
2. Kenyon Slater, Troy, 15-13
3. Mason Vanderpool, Athens, 9-5
4. Shane Atwood, Towanda, 17-12
5. Kruz McCusker, Sullivan County, 15-13
6. Trinity Robinson, North Penn/Liberty, 7-13
126
1. Ayden Hunsinger, Wyalusing, 19-6
2. Rylee Sluyter, Towanda, 19-11
3. Tyler Russell, Northeast Bradford, 5-8
4. Cayden Miller, Canton, 10-172
5. Blaine Link, Williamson, 1-2
132
1. Kaden Setzer, Athens, 26-4
2. Seth Seymour, Troy, 22-8
3. Hayden Space, Towanda, 11-8
4. Cade McMicken, Wyalusing, 14-12
5. Rylans Sakers, Canton, 6-15
6. Carter Gontarz, Williamson, 6-9
138
1. Jake Courtney, Athens, 20-4
2. Hudson Ward, Canton, 24-10
3. Riley Vanderpool, Towanda, 31-6
4. Ayden Sprague, Williamson, 10-9
5. Owen Hadlock, Wyalusing, 7-6
6. Nathan Billings, Northeast Bradford, 2-18
7. Will Gastrock, Wellsboro, 23-16
8. Mason Parkhurst, Sullivan County, 1-5
9. Ben Randall, Troy, 0-4
145
1. Hayden Ward, Canton, 32-5
2. Jacob Hinman, Troy, 19-11
3. Owen Cummings, Williamson, 16-10
4. Skyler Manahan, Wyalusing, 15-8
5. Luke Forbes, Athens, 10-11
6. Sawyer Robinson, Towanda. 12-14
7. Aden Tom, Wellsboeo, 9-12
8. Ryan Roupp, North Penn/Liberty, 4-5
152
1. Bailey Ferguson, Canton, 21-10
2. Karter Rude, Athens, 25-5
3. Jayden Renzo, Troy, 22-9
4. Hunter Manahan, Wyalusing, 17-10
5. Jace Gunther, Towanda, 17-12
6. Aidric Passerallo, Williamson, 6-9
7. Jacob Dean, Wellsboro, 4-17
8. Bryan Hope, Sullivan County, 3-19
160
1. Bryant Green, Towanda, 28-5
2. Brenen Taylor, Canton, 21-14
3. Porter Dawson, Sullivan County, 21-12
4. Joel Hultz, Williamson, 17-7
5. Easton Pequignot, North Renn/Liberty, 15-9
6. William Stgeele, Troy, 8-11
7. Coleman Brown, Wellsboro, 1-3
172
1. Kohen Lehman, North Penn/Liberty, 26-1
2. Riley Parker, Canton, 23-8
3. Brian Arnold, Wyalusing, 13-5
4. Mason Higley, Towanda, 15-9
5. Tim Freeman, Williamson, 12-14
6. Ryder Bowen, Wellsboro, 6-13
7. Dominic Clark, Northeast Bradford, 3-21
189
1. Mason Woodward, Troy, 20-9
2. Gaven Sezauer, North Penn/Liberty, 19-9
3. Alex Hunsinger, Wyalusing, 13-11
4. Joshua Wilson, Sayre, 8-8
5. Levi Pepper, Canton, 9-12
6. Aiden Miller, Towanda, 8-12
7. Isaac Keane, Wellsboro, 6-13
8. Tre Powell, Sullivan County, 1-5
215
1. Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing, 26-1
2. Mike Sipps, Williamson, 24-3
3. George Valentine, North Penn/Liberty, 21-8
4. Conner Davis, Canton, 14-10
5. Caleb Nason, Athens, 14-11
6. Joseph Brown, Wellsboro, 7-12
7. Spencer Jennings, Towanda, 6-15
8. Jamie Roman, Sullivan County, 0-6
9. Daniel Samuels, Troy, 0-20
285
1. Kade Sottolano, Williamson, 27-0
2. Mason Nelson, Canton, 25-10
3. Josh Nittinger, Athens, 22-13
4. Jared Gunther, Towanda, 15-17
5. Justice Harlan, Wellsboro, 12-9
6. Kamden Ricci, Northeast Bradford, 11-14
7. Zachary Fenton, Wyalusing, 4-9
