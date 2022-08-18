Conklin wins Vermont state turkey calling championship
WATERBURY, Vt. — Dave (Moose) Conklin of Sayre, winner of the 2021 New York State turkey calling contest in the friction division, won the Vermont state turkey calling championship’s open division last month.
The win qualifies Conklin again for the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Grand National Turkey Calling Championships, set for February 2023 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn.
Conklin, a veteran turkey hunter, also took third in the friction division in Vermont. The open division is for competitors using a variety of calls – typically mouth, box, and pot.
Kraft brothers finish 15th in junior national bass tourney
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Former Valley residents Sullivan and Beckett Kraft teamed for a solid 15th place finish in the 2022 Bassmaster Junior National Championships last month.
The Krafts, now residing in Horseheads, qualified to represent New York state in the tournament by virtue of their performance in the N.Y. BASS Nation events. They weighed in a two-day total of 12 pounds, 3 ounces, including the opening day’s biggest fish, a 5-pound, 4-ounce largemouth.
The Texas tandem of Mark Cerja Jr. and Gus Richardson won the tournament with 18 pounds, 5 ounces.
Sixty-five teams from across the United States competed in the event, held on Carroll County 1000 Acre Recreational Lake.
Elk expo Aug. 20-21, including lottery draw for permits
BENEZETTE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s annual Elk Expo, highlighted by the lottery draw for coveted elk hunting tags, is set for Aug. 20-21 at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
The two-day event combines exhibitors, seminars, the state elk calling contest, and the lottery draw for elk hunting permits, which will be held Saturday afternoon of the expo.
Parking is located off-site and shuttles will transport attendees to the event. Handicapped parking is also available at the center.
Expo hours are 8 a.m-7 p.m. Saturday and 8-4 Sunday.
More information can be found online at www.ElkExpo.com.
Scientific institute classifies cats as ‘invasive species’
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to the decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.
Wojciech Solarz, a biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences, wasn’t prepared for the disapproving public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections, Solarz told The Associated Press. The uproar over invasive alien species No. 1,787, he said, may have resulted from some media reports that created the false impression his institute was calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized.
Solarz described the growing scientific consensus that domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill.
The criteria for including the cat among alien invasive species, “are 100% met by the cat,” he said.
In a television segment aired by independent broadcaster TVN, the biologist faced off last month against a veterinarian who challenged Solarz’s conclusion on the dangers cats pose to wildlife.
Dorota Suminska, the author of a book titled “The Happy Cat,” pointed to other causes of shrinking biodiversity, including a polluted environment and urban building facades that can kill birds in flight.
“Ask if man is on the list of non-invasive alien species,” Suminska said, arguing that cats were unfairly assigned too much blame.
Solarz pushed back, arguing that cats kill about 140 million birds in Poland each year.
Earlier this month, the Polish Academy institute published a post on its website citing the “controversy” and seeking to clarify its position. The institute stressed that it was “opposed to any cruelty toward animals.” It also argued that its classification was in line with European Union guidelines.
