WAVERLY — New York high school football is back. Students are back on the field and fans are back in the stands. Another thing that returns this season are out-of-section games. With the addition of week zero, teams have the option to play a game instead of a scrimmage; we will see just that today. Waverly will welcome fans back into Memorial Stadium as well as the East Syracuse-Minoa Spartans of Section III.
The matchup was originally scheduled to be played in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID. However, Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller and ESM Head Coach Kevin DeParde, have had this matchup on their radar for a while now.
“Coach DeParde is a great guy and we’ve had the chance to collaborate in the past on the New York State High School Football Coaches Association,” said Miller. “My introduction to him was when we played at East Syracuse for a state semifinal game in 2011, so we’re glad we could finally make this game happen.”
The Wolverines will have a tough task ahead of them when they go up against the Spartans. They play in the Class A American in Section III, which is thought to be one of the most competitive Class A divisions in the state this year. ESM last won a sectional title in 2012, before losing to Maine-Endwell in states.
So if you like matchups, this one seems to be a good one in terms of speed and athleticism at the quarterback position. Both signal callers return for their third season as a starter. For Waverly it’s sophomore Joey Tomasso who will look to throw the ball with fast receivers in the passing game, a definite strength for the team’s offense this season. (See B1)
ESM also returns their starting quarterback for a third straight year in their spread offense. Tyler Bell returns to his offense after throwing for 641 yards through the air in a five-game season in the spring.
“Tyler has physically improved immensely and his football IQ is just very high,” said DeParde. “He plays with a lot of passion so that just leaks out to the other guys.”
Bell’s top target, Rocky El, snagged 20 passes last season and will be paired up with D’Angelo Withers.
Withers also serves as a defensive back. He was one of the best last spring in the section. He recorded 24 tackles, 4 ½ sacks, three forced fumbles, and four blocked kicks in just five games played.
With two high-powered offenses, the matchup is expected to present a high-scoring affair considering Waverly’s ability to get out into open field. However, both coaches are aware that it is going to be a physical game on both ends.
Waverly, will have plenty of weapons and is looking forward to the opportunity to play a game before most other teams in Section IV.
