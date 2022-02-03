Tigers run out of gas, fall short of comeback win

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
TIOGA– After finding themselves trailing by 16 at the half, the Tioga girls basketball team showed heart and clawed all the way back to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Unfortunately for the home team, they ran out of gas and fell to the Crusaders by a score of 61-56.
That spark came from a 15-4 run that Tioga used coming out of the halftime break. Once Tioga climbed within one, it was back and forth down the stretch.
However, that energy was not instilled in the first half, as the Tigers scored just 13 points in the first two quarters compared to 29 from the Crusaders.
What would ensue was a quick run, including Julia Bellis scoring the first six points of the half by herself. That turned into great defense, as she also recorded several of her 13 steals in the game. She also had four assists and seven rebounds.
That quarter alone helped her to her game-high 23 points. Reese Howey, who had nine boards and four steals, and Kyra Bailey were second and third on the team in scoring with eight and seven points respectively, and Mariah Nichols had nine rebounds.
Shannon Maloney was the focal point of the Crusader offense as most of the plays went through her in the final quarter. She was able to put down 18 points, while her teammate Mallory Sheehan followed right behind with 17. Lawson Bigalow also poured in 10 points in the win.
Notre Dame will have a quick turnaround when they host Newark Valley tomorrow. Tioga will have an even shorter turnaround as they visit Newfield today for a 6 p.m. start.
