SYRACUSE – Tioga’s Emily Sindoni and Waverly’s Mackenzie Laforest brought home championships from the NYSPHSAA Girls Tournament on Friday.
With two pins, a win by decision and another by major decision, Waverly junior Mackenzie Laforest claimed the championship at 235 in the NYSPHSAA Girls Tournament.
Laforest opened with her major, a 12-4 win over Niskayuna-Schnectady’s Brianna Newton.
After a 2:34 fall win over Pittsford’s Athena Hinram to gain the semis. Her semi was Laforest’s closest call, but she emerged a 2-0 winner over Chautauqua Lake’s Gabi Freeburg.
That set up a championship match with Valley Stream North’s Naomi Gonzalez. That match ended at the 1:42 mark of the first period with a Laforest pin.
Sindoni pinned her way to the title at 132. In all, she spent 5:08 on the mats in four matches.
She opened with a nine-second pin of Holland Patent’s Addison Snyder. In the quarters, Sindoni took 1:16 to pin Gilliam Mills of Saugerties.
Sindoni’s semi ended with a 59-second pin of Joan Demetroules of Putnam Valley.
Sindoni’s opponent in the final was Gouverneur’s Zoe Griffith. She lasted longer than her other opponents, but Sindoni prevailed with a pin at the 2:44 mark.
Waverly’s Elona Holmes advanced to the semifinals at 152 but fell by injury default to Liverpool’s Gabby Gonzalez.
Holmes won her opener with a 3:39 fall of Ward Melville’s Juliana Vera and her second match by pin at the 1:39 mark over Mikalah Bliss of Red Creek before the injury ended her tournament with a sixth-place finish.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.