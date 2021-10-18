Friday, Oct. 15Football

Waverly 25, WG/OM 19 Tioga 48, Harpursville-Afton 0 Canton 34, Athens 10

Volleyball

Waverly 3, Newfield 0

———Saturday, Oct. 16Girls Soccer

Bloomsburg 2, Athens 0

Boys SoccerIAC Championship

Lansing 2, SVEC 1

Football

Northwest 30, Sayre 20

———Monday, Oct. 18Volleyball

Athens 3, Troy 0 Tioga 3, Waverly 0

Girls Soccer

Hughesville 3, Athens 1

Boys Soccer

Athens 2, Millville 1

———Tuesday, Oct. 19Volleyball

Williamson at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Athens, Sayre and Waverly at Tom Koons Invitational, 4 p.m. SVEC at Whitney Point Invite, time TBA

Boys SoccerSection IV Class B Playoffs

9- Waverly at 8- Susquehanna Valley, 5 p.m.

———Wednesday, Oct. 20Volleyball

Edison at Waverly, 6:30 p.m. Tioga at S-VE, 7 p.m.

———Thursday, Oct. 21Volleyball

Wyalusing at Sayre, 7 p.m. Athens at Towanda, 7:30 p.m. Candor at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at NEB, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Athens at Troy, 4 p.m.

———Friday, Oct. 22Football

South Williamsport at Sayre, 7 p.m. Athens at Wellsboro, 7 p.m. Bainbridge-Guilford at Tioga, 7 p.m. SVEC at Notre Dame, 7 p.m. Oneonta at Waverly, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Newfield at Tioga, 6:30 p.m. Candor at Waverly, 6:30 p.m. Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.

Boys SoccerSection IV Class B Playoffs

5- Windsor at 4- SVEC, 3:30 p.m.

———Saturday, Oct. 23Girls Swimming

IAC Championships at Watkins Glen, (diving 1 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.)

Volleyball

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, 10 a.m.

Girls SoccerSection IV Class B Playoffs

5- Norwich at 4- Waverly, 6 p.m.

