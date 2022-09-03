Origins of words and common expressions have always fascinated me. Why, for example, do we knock on wood for luck? That tradition may be thousands of years old, dating back to a time when ancient Egyptians apparently believed a god of luck dwelt inside trees, needing only to be woken up with a gentle rap on the bark to dole out the needed good fortune. In my childhood my evil brothers invariably rapped with great vigor on my poor little skull when anyone uttered the “knock on wood” phrase. I can’t honestly say it ever brought them what they wanted, but I was pretty much guaranteed a headache.
The title of today’s tome will likely bring to mind a tasty concoction of tomato juice (I prefer spicy V8), a bit of horseradish, a dash of pepper, a dollop of worcestershire sauce, a stalk of celery, and oh yeah…a pinch (!) of vodka.
The drink is a little over a century old, but there was an earlier Bloody Mary…she was England’s first female monarch to rule in her own right, daughter of Henry VIII when he threw over her mother and married Anne Boleyn.
Mary needed a better press agent. She reigned for five years, burned at least 280 Protestants at the stake because she didn’t like dear old dad’s Reformation, and died of what was probably cancer. Her many-wived father and her half sister, Elizabeth I, both sent literally thousands more of their subjects to an early death, but she gets singled out as “Bloody.” Somehow that doesn’t seem quite fair. On the “UP” side…neither Henry nor Anne got a popular drink named for them! Losers.
Now…about that beverage: somewhere during my relative youth, I fell in with evil companions and they led me astray. “It’s good for ya…vegetable juice and celery…it’s almost a salad. You’ll never even notice that vodka.” What could I say? “Set ‘em up, barkeep! Oh, you guys forgot your wallets? No worries… another round if you please, my dear publican! And how about a little peanut butter on that celery?”
I had so much to learn.
Here’s an odd little tidbit…the bloody mary made its debut around 1920 in a Paris bar called Harry’s New York Bar. And just for confusion’s sake, a print ad in 1934 proclaims that an entertainer named George Jessel (I remember my mother thinking George Jessel was the bee’s knees) named the drink after his friend, Mary Geraghty. No explanation as to how the adjective got attached to her name. Hopefully there weren’t a few hundred missing Protestants in Paris at the time.
There’s a fair chance, I think, that you’ve heard the expression, “Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.” There’s an illustration in a 15th century book published in Germany that shows a woman pitching a basin of water out her front door into the street, complete with an infant who has obviously just been scrubbed clean and then, disposed of. So, obviously that saying goes back hundreds of years, and brings into question population control techniques in Renaissance Europe. Good Lord!
As time went on, the practice of heaving the rugrats through the front door must have morphed into something more akin to a warning. Something like “don’t accidentally discard something important along with the superfluous stuff,’ or “don’t throw out the good ideas with the bad.” Imagine all those tiny little people not even old enough to walk,
milling about among the horse carts and the merchants peddling their wares…thus the expression “the streets were crawling with humanity.!”
Here’s one for golfers…have you ever asked for a mulligan? Most of us have at one time or another. It’s a “do-over” of a bad shot, and strictly speaking, it’s not allowed, but in casual golfing, it’s sometimes given a wink and a nod. But where did it come from?
There are several theories, two of which name separate golfers…David Mulligan in Montreal (and again in New York when he moved there) in the 1920’s; and then there was John (Buddy) Mulligan in New Jersey in the 1930’s. Both of these immortals apparently made a habit of insisting on a do-over, especially off the first tee, and so their country club pals took to calling the second shot a mulligan. There are other, less likely stories about it. My whole short-lived golfing career was one long uninterrupted string of mulligans, because every shot I ever took was a bad one. I was much more inclined to stomp off the course and head for the clubhouse to reacquaint myself with a certain long-dead female English monarch. I could handle a celery stick way better than a mulligan…er, golf…club.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
