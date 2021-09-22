Tuesday, Sept. 21Girls Swimming

Waverly 96, Dryden 69

Cross CountryGirls

Canton 12, Sayre 24 Athens 24, Towanda 31 Wyalusing 27, Athens 29 Wyalusing 20, Towanda 35 Newark Valley 25, Edison 43, Tioga 69, Notre Dame inc. Lansing 15, SVEC 40, Waverly, Dryden, Whitney Point, inc.

Boys

Newark Valley 28, Tioga 49, Notre Dame inc., Edison inc. Canton 15, Sayre 50 Athens 19, Towanda 40 Athens 25, Wyalusing 30 Wyalusing 25, Towanda, 30 Lansing 27, Dryden, 61, SVEC, 69, Waverly, 81, Whitney Point, inc.

Boys Soccer

SVEC 3, Waverly 0 Wellsboro 5, Athens 3

Volleyball

Athens 3, Sayre 0

———Wednesday, Sept. 22Girls Soccer

Waverly 8, SVEC 0 Athens 1, Wellsboro 0 0Watkins Glen 6, Tioga 0

Volleyball

Newark Valley at S-VE, 7 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, ppd.

Field Hockey

SVEC at Owego, 7 p.m.

———Thursday, Sept. 23Girls Swimming

Lansing at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Wyalusing, 7 p.m. Athens at Williamson, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Athens at Williamson, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Waverly, 7 p.m.

———Friday, Sept. 24Football

Sayre at Muncy, 7 p.m. Wyalusing at Athens, 7 p.m. Cato-Meridian at Waverly, ccd. Newfield at SVEC, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Waverly at Edison, 6:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

———Saturday, Sept. 25Football

Tioga at Walton, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at North Penn/Mansfield, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

SVEC at Oswego Invite, 9 a.m.

———Monday, Sept. 27Girls Soccer

Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 5 p.m. Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Spencer-Van Etten at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Northeast Bradford at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

———Tuesday, Sept. 28Boys Soccer

Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Sayre, NEB at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield, Wyalusing at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, 1 p.m.

Field Hockey

SVEC at Maine-Endwell (at S-VE), 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Wyalusing at Athens, 7:30 p.m. North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, 7 p.m. Tioga at Newfield, 6:30 p.m. Waverly at Candor, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Whitney Point at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m.

———Wednesday, Sept. 29Girls Soccer

SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Newfield at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Tioga at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m.

