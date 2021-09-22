Tuesday, Sept. 21Girls Swimming
Waverly 96, Dryden 69
Cross CountryGirls
Canton 12, Sayre 24 Athens 24, Towanda 31 Wyalusing 27, Athens 29 Wyalusing 20, Towanda 35 Newark Valley 25, Edison 43, Tioga 69, Notre Dame inc. Lansing 15, SVEC 40, Waverly, Dryden, Whitney Point, inc.
Boys
Newark Valley 28, Tioga 49, Notre Dame inc., Edison inc. Canton 15, Sayre 50 Athens 19, Towanda 40 Athens 25, Wyalusing 30 Wyalusing 25, Towanda, 30 Lansing 27, Dryden, 61, SVEC, 69, Waverly, 81, Whitney Point, inc.
Boys Soccer
SVEC 3, Waverly 0 Wellsboro 5, Athens 3
Volleyball
Athens 3, Sayre 0
———Wednesday, Sept. 22Girls Soccer
Waverly 8, SVEC 0 Athens 1, Wellsboro 0 0Watkins Glen 6, Tioga 0
Volleyball
Newark Valley at S-VE, 7 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, ppd.
Field Hockey
SVEC at Owego, 7 p.m.
———Thursday, Sept. 23Girls Swimming
Lansing at Waverly, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Wyalusing, 7 p.m. Athens at Williamson, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Athens at Williamson, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Waverly, 7 p.m.
———Friday, Sept. 24Football
Sayre at Muncy, 7 p.m. Wyalusing at Athens, 7 p.m. Cato-Meridian at Waverly, ccd. Newfield at SVEC, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Waverly at Edison, 6:30 p.m. Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
———Saturday, Sept. 25Football
Tioga at Walton, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Athens at North Penn/Mansfield, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
SVEC at Oswego Invite, 9 a.m.
———Monday, Sept. 27Girls Soccer
Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 5 p.m. Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Spencer-Van Etten at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Northeast Bradford at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
———Tuesday, Sept. 28Boys Soccer
Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Sayre, NEB at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield, Wyalusing at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, 1 p.m.
Field Hockey
SVEC at Maine-Endwell (at S-VE), 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Wyalusing at Athens, 7:30 p.m. North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, 7 p.m. Tioga at Newfield, 6:30 p.m. Waverly at Candor, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Whitney Point at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m.
———Wednesday, Sept. 29Girls Soccer
SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Newfield at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
