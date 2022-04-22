On November 8, 1921, the Sayre Evening Times reported that two Ithaca students witnessed the Cornell-Columbia football game at New York City Saturday November 5, 1921, without paying their car fare, according to a post card received by Justice G. D. Bonfoey of Sayre on November 8.
C. D. Otto and William McKinley, freshmen at Cornell, and both 18 years of age, wanted to see the Cornell Columbia football game. Being freshmen, their financial abilities had not been well developed and they had spent all money that they had been allowed. More funds did not arrive in time for them to go to the game. But what was a little thing like money to Cornell students? They boarded Black Diamond Express No. 10 that Thursday, riding between the rear of the tank and the first car. When they reached Sayre they were arrested by Claude Dearlof, captain of the police for the Lehigh and were taken before Justice Bonfoey. A search revealed a French grammar and a Spanish grammar but no money. They said they intended to lose no time from college work when asked about the grammars. Bonfoey fined them $5 each.
They said they could not settle but they waned to see the game. They were asked if they had any friends in Sayre. They looked at each other. Finally, one of them said “Our washing woman lives here, I think.” Then the fact that their laundry work was performed through the Ithaca agency of the Perfection Laundry of Sayre. Soon afterwards the students were released for Frank Horn, proprietor of the laundry agreed to pay their fines if they did not settle later.
“When you write to your father to ask him for more money and tell him what happened to you, that you were arrested like a common tramp, what will he reply?” Asked Bonfoey of one of the students.
“He’ll answer in one of two ways,” said the student. “Either he’ll write a letter that will make my hair curl, or he’ll send a check for $50 and say, son. You’re a chip off the old block.”
Dearlof entertained the students to a man’s sized meal and when they left here, they said they were going to Waverly and try to reach New York on either Erie or D. L. & W. freight trains. On Tuesday morning the justice received a card from New York city which said:
“We arrived here Saturday morning in time to see Cornell beat Columbia thanks to you.”
November 25, 1921, another article appeared in the Sayre Evening Times regarding railroad fares for Cornell students.
When Cornell lost at football to Penn on Thanksgiving Day, the Lehigh expected that the Ithaca students will be broke but on November 24, 1921, Cornell won by the awful score of 41 to 0, and still there were a few students who tried to evade the car fare that night.
Once, a few years before, when Cornell had been certain of winning, but lost, it was necessary for the Lehigh to take practically all the student body back to Ithaca from Philadelphia and then to wait for remittances from their parents before car fare was paid. For the students had bet all they had on Cornell.
It was thought that some of the Cornell students had arranged a “club” to beat the Lehigh. They raised objections because the Lehigh would not make any reduction from the regular fare. Their objections did no good. So, it was thought a club was formed. All members were to attempt to travel without paying car fare and would profit alike in the amount saved. How many members of the club started for Philadelphia was not known but 51 were caught and compelled to settle on the trip to Philadelphia. That night when the students were returning the train was stopped at Bethlehem and held for thirty-five minutes while the P & R. conductor and the Lehigh conductor checked the passengers. Seven students were the only ones who were found who were trying to avoid paying fares. One man was beneath a mattress. Another was hidden beneath a seat and when he was pulled out, he looked like a fried egg, for he had been against the steam pipes from Philadelphia to Bethlehem. Another man was hanging on hooks and on the hooks, overcoats were hanging which nearly concealed him. Others twisted around companions in the aisle and tried to dodge the conductor. Finally, the number of fare evaders was reduced to two and those two students said they had given their tickets to a man with a P. & R. cap and when the conductors could not contradict this claim with success, the men were permitted to continue the journey. They were bothered by L. V. detectives at Wilkes-Barre. While the train was in Sayre they were closely questioned by more detectives. But they told the same story over and over, and as a result the two students reached Ithaca on the cushions and the Lehigh believed they did not pay fare. It was felt that if they had not paid fare they were probably posing as heroes in Ithaca the next day.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
