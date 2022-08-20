“Congratulations, Lloyd, for marrying your daughter.”
Under normal circumstances, that text on my cell phone might have made sense in certain unsophisticated segments of the country. The slack-jawed yokels whittling little horses all day and plunkety-plunking on beat up banjos in the deep woods of Hog Waller, Tennessee or Hopeless, Arkansas might just reckon that’d be a right fine match-up. It’s the kind of comment that conjures scenes from the old Burt Reynolds movie, “Deliverance.”
You can almost see the gaggle of shoeless hillbillies perched in beat up old home-made rockers, grinning toothlessly on the porch.
But no, that’s not it at all. The truth is much more civilized, albeit not without moments of wobbling near panic. Here’s the true tale:
On Saturday just past, your faithful correspondent took his first turn as an ordained minister by conducting the wedding ceremony for his daughter and newly-minted son-in-law.
I was surprised and genuinely honored to have been asked by my third daughter, Katie, if I would be willing to become ordained and handle the service. That was three months or so before the date of the event, so being–as I am- a charter member of the International Brotherhood of Procrastinators, I said a resounding “Yes,” and then sat on my thumbs for a month. The credo of the Brotherhood is “There’s still time…”
I hope it’s not inappropriate, under the circumstances, to say God only knows what stirred me into action, but lo and behold , I was moved to action one fine evening. By the way, what does lo and behold really mean? Why is that even an expression? Why wouldn’t high and behold be better? At any rate, having found a site on the world wide web whereon an average schlump like myself could become ordained in ten minutes at no cost, I went for it.
For the record, I’m not a shameless huckster, nor am I a raging hypocrite. This became a very serious endeavor for me and I needed to do my daughter and her husband-to-be proud.
I suspect that most ministers, by the age of 75, have performed an untold number of weddings. It must become almost second nature after a time. I’m willing to bet (not that ministers are likely willing – or even supposed to–admit to betting on anything) any man of the cloth worth his salt can knock out a wedding ceremony script in ten minutes.
Well, I’m 75 and this was my first one. One of the Groomsmen, upon learning this as we approached our spots at the front of the guests, suggested I tell them right up front, “I’m a virgin at this.” I filed his advice away and kept it there.
Getting to that point on the day of the wedding involved no fewer than a dozen re-writes, much research in both the King James version and the “Today’s English Version” of the Holy Bible, and lots of sweaty palms as I struggled onward. Get thee behind me, procrastination!
I find I’m a King James kind of guy. There’s just something that feels closer to religiosity in it, but you can’t possibly rehearse in Archaic English without running the risk of sounding even more utterly off the rails than the terror of screwing up imparts to your psyche.
If there were a dozen re-writes, there had to have been three times as many rehearsals involving myself alone standing in front of the only audience I had the courage to use–my dog. She was very non-judgemental, bless her heart, but she insisted on at least one treat for every recital. I was becoming a pauper preacher just keeping my audience fed.
The day finally arrived, and well meaning family and friends couldn’t resist asking “Are you nervous?”
Have you no other questions?! Like maybe, “Read any Good Books lately?” Yes…yes I am and yes I have. I had done what I could to look the part…haircut the day before, new comfortable shoes to stand in for as long as my wobbly legs would allow.
My carefully constructed ceremony script, which I knew well enough to believe I could do most of it with mere glances and thus, a lot of eye contact with those looking on. Another of my loving daughters had done her best to put my mind at ease…”For God’s sake, Dad, don’t black out up there and start spewing blasphemous crap.”
Just what I needed to hear! Between that and pondering my ministerial virginity, I would have smote the Philistines for something a little heartier than lemonade. But it was not to be.
Suddenly all were in place, and my almost-a-son-in law was to my left and my daughter was to my right. The moment was now…
I started to welcome the assembled throng, glanced at Katie, and blurted, “Wow! You look fantastic!”
Less than 15 minutes later, after no more than two or three moments when I had to pull myself back from the edge of soppy-eyed hysteria, I heard myself saying to Chris, “Remembering that I’m right here watching, you may kiss your bride.”
Lemonade was suddenly good enough for the rest of the evening, especially from the gift of a drinking cup engraved “Pastor Lloyd.” That has a nice ring to it. I think I’m going to like this.
Contact Pastor Lloyd at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
