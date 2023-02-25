I lurched awake this afternoon, from my rare nap in the recliner (12 words in and I’ve already lied!) to the sudden thought “Oh good Lord, my appointment with the tax guys is in an hour!”
The above-noted lie, by the way, was not that I lurched awake, but that my nap was rare. The recliner is my drug of choice…I don’t simply recline in it…I actually become one with it, indistinguishable from its ancient leathery wrinkle lines once I’m there, with the exception of my slipper-shod feet at the edge of the footrest.
The reason for the lurch into wakefulness, as it turned out, was the “you have a text to look at” reminder from my cell phone that sounds like the British nobility’s brass horn “call to the hounds” at the outset of the horseback fox hunt. I’ve always fancied myself a member of the British Nobility. I’m sure I’d look quite splendid, dashing even, in a bright red riding jacket (smart brass buttons catching the sunlight and straining mightily against the pressure of the well-earned paunch).
There is an irony in this reminder saving the day for me by jarring me into panicked wakefulness. The irony is this: I was fully prepared to spend my weekly space in this newspaper going into a long rant about the barrage of recorded reminders in my cell phone–and perhaps in yours as well–that I have an important event coming up soon. It’s as if those automatically scheduled interruptions of my peace and quiet are actually fully aware that I am more likely than the average human being to forget what’s on my calendar of things to do. ( I had even put a reminder (!) in my phone under “notes” so as not to forget to berate modern technology at length for assuming I would forget.) I needed only a reminder of some kind to make me remember to look under “notes” in my phone in order to begin my column.
The fact is, if you’ve scheduled a visit for anything at all at the local medical center, you’re likely to open at least two emails and three texts from the place just to make sure you’re not napping in the recliner at the critical moment. By the time the third text arrives, I’m usually half expecting it to read, “Lloyd, we know you’re probably sound asleep, and we know you’re way too cavalier about your health responsibilities to have ever written this down, but here’s the deal: you need to be here within the next twenty minutes or your proctologist will just move on to her next butt.”
HER!?!?
Why does it have to be a woman, for crying out loud? God forbid I need Urology!
Here’s another thing: words are my life. I love wordplay. Having fun with the language I’ve grown up with is one of my favorite pastimes. At the same time, however, there are things that are creeping into good old American English that make my skin crawl. Since when, for example, did it become cool to say “mmmbye” instead of goodbye or bye bye? No doubt the moment arrived shortly after some lout got away with “mmmkay” rather than okay. My gut reaction to hearing either of those linguistic abominations is to immediately slap the perpetrator hard, right across the face. THERE IS NO MMMKAY!
Unrelated but increasingly noticeable is the trend since the beginning of the COVID 19 era in medical waiting rooms to have no magazines available. Perusing old copies of Sports Illustrated or Field and Stream, or six month old Newsweek magazines has been the only entertainment for those of us who arrive–as requested–15 minutes early. Finally, a half hour after the appointment was to have begun we find ourselves being escorted to an examination room/isolation booth where you wait for another half hour to be seen. Fortunately some of those rooms have incredibly graphic charts on the wall where you might spend your time memorizing the location, function and shape of every body part related to your visit. With a little persistence you might come out of the experience with a medical education nearly on a par with the attending physician…and none of the medical school loans hanging over your head.
A sign of the times: a recent visit to a medical facility a couple of hours north of us here, turned up a printed warning on the walls of the waiting room… a new message that accompanied the insistence on mask-wearing: PLEASE DO NOT REARRANGE THE FURNITURE. I guess that was selected as the way to phrase the sentiment “Sit your sick self down, and don’t you move.” A reminder that COVID has certainly not contributed to a kinder, gentler America. As if we need a reminder.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
