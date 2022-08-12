According to an article that appeared in the Sayre Evening Times in 1922 Dr. and Mrs. C. P. Holcomb of South Main Street in Athens and Mr. and Mrs. George Fairchild of Waverly, who comprised perhaps the greatest exploring expedition ever leaving the valley or vicinity returned with health specimens and souvenirs of the wild, but minus many of their choice collections, their camp having been looted by French trapper pirates in the great unknown north.
Equipped with every imaginable compact contrivance and ration the explores started by automobile with novel racks overhead where their canoes were carried. Following six hundred miles of travel by auto, which they completed in two days, due to the greater distance covered being over extra fine macadam roads, they took the train running into western Quebec.
The trains in that section left every three days so in making a good connection with this road, they considered themselves very fortunate for things far more pleasant might occur than to stand three days in such a sparsely settled land and await transportation.
The course taken after driving to Quebec was about due south, which they covered almost entirely by canoe entering into land known only to the trapper and Indian of the far north. Maps of the territory were imaginary for proper surveying had never been done.
The party traveled about sixty miles in this northerly direction, when they took on their guide at his plantation. The rivers in that section were very narrow but rather smooth in general, having very few rapids, however when rapids appeared they were of large proportion.
The party pitched camp near this point and made this section the base for supplies. Plans were rapidly made to move on down with the guide and enter further into the great moose hunting. During the time necessary to prepare their base, pack their dehydrated rations, store their photos and some of their guns and personal effects, two French trappers of the great north entered the plantation to move south towards the hunting ground chosen by the local explorers. The guide ordered theses men, who had the appearance of a life long spent in this great wild to leave. Saying that locals had procured the use of his lands.
This explanation, however, gave rise to the most unpleasant incident of the great trip. The trappers apparently stalked away to enter new hunting fields, but when the guide and hunting party started by canoe forty miles down the river, those human parasites returned to loot many priceless souvenirs of their trip.
Upon their return they found their cameras and film gone, bacon, razors and personal effects, and many things making for comfort also rifles, revolvers and priceless souvenirs, things which impressed the thieves were all missing.
This, however, didn’t have any effect on the local explores but made a very poor starting.
Some time was spent trying to find the trout lake located about ten miles through the woods from their camp. This lake which was not upon the map and known only to the Indian, they missed however, by about one fourth of a mile, they were informed later.
Each family shoot a moose. The moose brought down by Mrs. Fairchild weighed 1,400 pounds and had fifteen points with a spread of 40 inches. She and her husband were alone in one of the canoes, others of the party being several miles ahead. Sighting a moose close beside the stream and 200 yards distant Mrs. Fairchild lifted a gun and sent a bullet through the animal’s head while her husband was busy keeping the frail craft from capsizing. Mr. Fairchild’s moose was also shot while in the water and after he had had a narrow escape when the animal charged the canoe as he was trying to head it off toward shore and out of deep water before shooting it.
Dr. Holcomb’s moose had the finest head of the three secured. It had 22 points and a spread of 52 inches. The doctor and an unarmed guide were hunting one afternoon when the moose appeared at close range and charged the physician who had the only gun. When the big fellow was 20 feet away a bullet stopped its onrush and brought it down, mortally wounded.
Fishing due to the dark waters was rather a disappointment to the party. Trolling and various methods employed failed to make satisfactory catches.
Mr. ad Mrs. Fairchild and Dr. and Mrs. Holcomb had the distinction of being the first Americans to go into the Abitibi Lake region of the Canadian virgin forests without a guide while Mrs. Fairchild and Mrs. Holcomb were said to be the first white women who ever visited that country.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
