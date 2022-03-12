Bradley earns another title shot

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
HERSHEY — Athens’ Gavin Bradley came to the PIAA state championships with unfinished business on his mind. He is a three-time state medalist and one-time finalist. But he has never won a state title. He earned a second shot at the championship with two wins Friday.
Bradley overcame a slow start in his quarterfinal bout for a fall over Quaker Valley’s Jake Kazalas. Kazalas scored the first takedown on a backdoor scramble from his own shot attempt. Bradley battled back to even the score at four early in the third.
A takedown led to Bradley getting his legs in and a power half. Moments later he had the fall.
Not only did the win advance Bradley to the semifinals, the victory was Bradley’s 150th career win.
In the semifinals, Bradley battled Faith Christian Academy’s Gauge Botaro. Initially, Bataro had Bradley scrambling. Bradley caught one of Botaro’s shots and a minute-long scramble ensued.
Athens assistant Jay White commented “That was one of the best scrambles I’ve ever seen him wrestle.” A stalemate ended the scramble without a winner.
Form there, Bradley got to his offense. He used two high-C takedowns and his typical pace to win 4-1. The win earned Bradley a return trip to the PIAA state finals.
Bradley’s coach, Shawn Bradley, revealed that studying videos of Botaro’s previous matches paid dividends.
“We had a game plan and he (Gavin) stuck to it. He did what he needed to do.”
Specifically, the Athens’ coaches expressed concerns about Botaro’s ability to score lots of points from the bottom. Hence, they kept the match on their feet.
Bradley will face a familiar opponent in the finals, Montoursville’s Branden Wentzel.
Bradley and Wentzel have faced each other in the finals each of the past two weeks.
Wentzel won two weeks ago in the District finals. Bradley won last week in the Northeast Regional finals.
Coach Bradley dismissed any relevance to the familiarity of the opponent.
“It’s the PIAA state tournament. You got to wrestle a hammer in the finals. This kid’s (Wentzel) got only one loss in Hershey in his career. Gavin’s got to go out (today) and wrestle his match.”
Wrestling begins at 2 p.m. for the Class AA medalists.
