WHITNEY POINT – It was name your score night for Waverly in Whitney Point.
Waverly rapped out 19 hits – six for extra bases – and two players had five RBI each.
Pitcher Thomas Morely, on the other hand allowed just two hits, four walks and two unearned runs and had six strikeouts in his three innings of work. Hogan Shaw fanned three and walked one in one inning on the mound.
The result was a 25-2 Waverly win.
Leadoff batter Jay Pipher had a triple, three singles, five RBI and four runs and Sean Bubniak added two double, two runs and five RBI.
Among multi-hit batters, Hogan Shaw contributed two singles, three runs and two RBI; Jake VanHouten logged a sig le, a double, four runs and one RBI; Nate Delill had a single, a double, three runs and one RBI; Tom Morely had two singles, two RBI and two runs; and Joey Tomasso finished with a double, a triple two RBI and a run.
Also for Waverly, Ty Beeman and Ben Shaw each had a single, a run and one RBI.
Sayre will visit Waverly at 1:30 p.m. today.
Dryden 7, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1
DRYDEN — SVEC stayed with Dryden for five innings, but the host Purple Lions tallied four runs – three on a Connor Casterline home run — in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of range.
It’s hard to score when you have just three hits.
Down 1-0, SVEC tied the game in the top of the third on a leadoff double by Owen Huizinga and a run scoring error on a grounder off Cody Sayre’s bat.
Sayre and Ryan Swayze had the other two hits for the Eagles.
Hunter Harmon pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for SVEC allowing seven runs – four earned – on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Sayre got the last two outs allowing one hit with one strikeout.
SVEC will visit Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Moravia 7, Tioga 3
Down 3-0 through three innings Tioga’s comeback bid fell short on the road. The Tigers plated single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh but a four-run rally by Moravia in the fifth thwarted Tioga’s charge.
Tioga had nine hits but seven came from Ethan Perry, Logan Bellis and Shea Bailey.
Perry had two singles, a double and a run, Bellis also had a single and a double and Bailey had a single a double and one RBI.
Also for Tioga, Tate Macauley had a hit and a run and Max Dydynski added a hit.
Drew Macumber allowed seven runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. Bellis got the last four outs, two via strikeout.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.