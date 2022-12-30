This is my 500th submission to the Looking Back a column I was asked to pen by former Morning Times Editor Warren Howler. My first submission was on October 10, 2013, titled The Ovenshire House. I had recently retired from my job as Director of Nutrition Services at Guthrie after 36 years and thought it would be fun to research and submit stories on our local history. Here I am 9 years later still having fun researching and writing for this column.
I was contacted recently by someone looking for information on the spray-painting incident that occurred at the Athens High School in 1964. The individual didn’t know what year it happened so my first place to look was in “88 Years of Red and Blue Football” the history of Sayre High Schools football teams written by Scott D. Northrup and produced by the Sayre Historical Society. That was where I found the year so narrowing down the month was much easier and eventually, I found references to the incident in the Sayre Evening Times and the Towanda Daily Review.
On October 22, 1964, the headline of the Sayre Evening Times was “Athens High School is Defaced by Spray Paint.”
The article stated that the possibility of the cancellation of the Athens-Sayre football game Saturday and withdrawing of all athletic contests between the two towns for at least a two-year period loomed following the spray painting of the exterior of Athens High School on the night of October 21 by vandals.
The entire matter was then in the hands of an Athens School Board committee which would meet the night of the 22, to decide what was to be done abut the vandalism which had taken place over the past years, and which was culminated on the 21st when the new Athens school was daubed with “Go Sayre—Beat Athens,” and “Yea Sayre” on the brick and tile work of the building.
Superintendent of Schools H. Austin Snyder of Sayre and Supervising Principal Richard Marvin of Athens said they were very much disturbed over the situation, and both were of the opinion that members of the two football teams were not to blame for the problems that existed.
Mr. Marvin said that he would probably recommend to the committee that the game be cancelled, and that he would ask the committee to withdraw the two schools from further competition in any athletic contest.
Feeling between the two schools had always been bitter in athletics especially football.
On October 23 the papers reported that the traditional football game between Athens and Sayre would be played on Saturday as planned but would be played under strict supervision. The officials in charge of the game were told to call the contest off if either team plays in a manner detrimental to the opponent. The Athens police were also going to be on hand and were authorized to stop the game should the spectators cause any disturbance. The decision to go forward with the game was that this was the Athens Homecoming event and the student body had made great preparations for the game.
It was the consensus of opinion of the special board committee from Athens that the pre-game flareups had gone on long enough. Mr. Marvin said that such incidents had occurred before. He said that Athens High School band members were pelted with eggs and stones while playing at a football game in Sayre and during a basketball game the previous year teacher’s cars were maliciously damaged.
The Sayre Evening Times posted the following editorial on October 24,
“Every sane citizen of Sayre and Athens must join in the hope that the Athens police department will be completely successful in their search for the vandals who damaged the new Athens High School on Wednesday night in a perverted excess of spirits engendered by the approach of the football contest between the schools of the two boroughs.
School authorities have expressed a confidence that none of the members of the football teams was involved in the vandalism, a confidence that is probably well justified. The youth engaging in athletics, we believe, have too highly developed a sense of sportsmanship to engage in such depredations.
The same sense of sportsmanship should, it is true, also be in evidence among other students, but it appears from developments that there are at east some who have escaped that influence.
Good sportsmanship having failed to keep the rivalry on a friendly and sensible basis, determining the identity of the miscreants and the imposition of sharp penalties—as an example to others who might similarly be tempted in the future—becomes an important matter.”
There were 5,000 fans that turned out for what was called a thrilling game, a sizzler all the way with both clubs putting all that they had into it. The unbeaten rampaging Sayre High Redskins defeated Athens High School 14-12. This was the last football game played between Athens and Sayre for 5 years. On September 5, 1969, the games resumed.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society 922
