It has taken somewhere between 20 and 28 minutes for me to come up with that two word title for today’s column. In the bottom left hand corner of this handy little HP Chromebook that I sit up to as I create this timeless prose, there remained for all those minutes a reminder: “0 words.”
This fine newspaper grants me fairly free rein as to my weekly word count, and I can usually keep it between 750 and 900. Tonight, it remained at zero for a very long stretch. And then…voila!... the problem became the solution. I was reminded of times in the past when I labored under the instructions of educators or potential job offerers.
“Tell us in 50 words or less why you are the best candidate for the position of air traffic controller,” or “...for the position of dish washer,” or “...for the position of Resident Assistant.” That last one was really important–nailing the position meant that I would live at no cost for my senior year at Penn State, all the while collecting my monthly GI Bill stipend of $210. Party Money !!
My senior year was indeed memorable, and I managed to come out of there dead broke, even though I also had a job waiting tables at one of State College’s better restaurants. Partying might as well have been a second major, and I aced it nearly every night. Those tales might be better told in a book of their own.
But back to word count…it began as I recall in 8th grade, when our assignment was to create a four page “newspaper” from scratch. That was our only instruction, and to be honest, I don’t remember how many words we were allotted … whatever it took to fill four pages , as long as it looked like a daily newspaper in the end.
Naturally I waited until the night before it was due to get around to the task, and I sat there at the long-since emptied dinner table, staring dully at the large yellow construction paper we had been given (“yellow journalism” at its most literal). It was a Sunday night and Disney’s Wonderful World of Color was on TV in the living room…I could hear it on our black and white Setchel Carlson console TV. I was still staring, a strand of drool hanging from my lower lip, forming a water stain at the bottom of Page One, which had no words on it, as Ed Sullivan came on. Eventually, Bonanza replaced Sullivan, and the thousand mile stare had glazed over entirely.
Out of the blue, an idea sprung from the depths of my mind’s meager resources…an exclusive real life adventure published only on the front page of my lucky First Edition! I spent maybe two thousand words inventing what in retrospect was undoubtedly one of the most pathetic, brain-dead bits of drivel ever passed off for a grade in 8th grade English class. That didn’t matter one iota to me…I filled two pages out of four with pure, unadulterated silliness in the guise of high adventure. Page three was left completely blank with the exception of an editors’ note squarely in the middle :
“THIS SPACE RESERVED.”
No explanation as to what it was reserved for, no attempt to justify the madness. Just…nothing.
Page four was the sports page, and I stole, nearly whole cloth, the weekend’s Major League baseball results, w i d e l y s p a c e d.
It’s almost impossible to convey how proudly I handed this “should-have-been-an- automatic-F” over to my unfortunate teacher, a young, expecting mother-to-be.
It’s also almost impossible to convey the scorn, the outrage, the utter dismissiveness, with which she delivered her loathing for my creative efforts on the following morning. Although she allowed as how I had used tremendous inventiveness in telling my exclusive tale, she went to great lengths to question my reference to Atilla the Hun as “King of the Vikings.”
Hollywood gets away with historical inaccuracy all the time…why couldn’t I?
If nothing else, nearly everyone in class wanted to read my newspaper, even with its D-. I was on my way to a career in journalism. Little did I know that playing light and free with facts would one day become the way of the news media nationwide. Had she known I was onto something, the teacher might have given me at least a D+.
And with that, I’ve attained the golden number…750 words.
See Ya!
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
