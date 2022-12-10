I love this time of year. Not for the weather…that usually falls way short of my comfort zone until sometime in April. Largely, but certainly not exclusively, it’s the music. Some of the most beautiful music and lyrics ever written have sprung from the celebration of Christmas. To be honest, some of the worst has also come from the same celebration…”Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” written by Randy Brooks and recorded by the immortal Elmo and Patsy,springs to mind. Or “It’s The Little St Nick,” from the sacred collection of Beach Boy commemorations of the season.
Now, granted, both of those “classics” get more airplay at this time of year than, for example, Handel’s “Messiah,” but come on, man!
I’ll concede this: I can hardly sit and listen to Handel’s entire immortal opus without some aimless mental wandering. It’s simply too much for a guy who can’t sing a note or play a lick on any instrument known to man. I’ve mentioned in this space on more than one occasion my love of classical music, but I’ve never listed George Frideric Handel among my “must listen” composers.
Having said that, I defy anyone to listen to the Hallelujah Chorus without experiencing a wave of emotion akin to England’s King George II when he was so moved that he rose from his seat at the London premiere of the “Messiah”... and then so did everyone else in the theater so as not to offend him. And now, rising to your feet for those four minutes is a standing tradition. Magnificent music and voices.
I have for years owned a CD of Classical Tenor Andrea Bocelli’s interpretation of Christmas music. I‘ve made the happy discovery that within the confines of my car I am transformed into a Classical Tenor on a par with Bocelli. Maybe it’s a Christmas miracle. Maybe it’s further from the truth than any statement made in the history of humankind. I’ve never recorded those duets featuring Bocelli and me, so I guess we’ll never know.
I remember a time, several years ago, zipping south on Route 220 in the neighborhood of lovely downtown Milan, Pa, when Bocelli and I were giving full voice to “The Lord’s Prayer” (one of the most nearly perfect performances ever). I was driving one-handedly, gesturing to the heavens with the other in my moment of musical passion, when suddenly I found myself blazing through the middle of a construction site. Without missing a note–or taking my foot off the gas–I whipped madly through the thankfully empty stretch, instinctively bellowing a single obscenity born of my surprise as I careened around a stationary dump truck and back onto pavement. I’m sure the fact that no one was injured is attributable to the song I was singing at the time.
As I mentioned earlier, music is only part of why I love this time of year. There is also an occasional moment of unexpected amusement that carries me along during shopping excursions. Just this week I discovered a brand name for infant clothing that kept me laughing for a half hour: Little Lass’es. Say that quickly … see what I mean? Imagine watching up to an employee and asking “Where do you keep your collection of Little Lass’es?” Why on earth would you name your baby clothing line Little Lass’es? Why not, for example, Baby Butts?
Here’s another thing that has confounded me for years: there are sizes of clothing: Small, Medium, Large, 1X, 2X, 3X, etc. So, why, if you’re selling plus-size clothing, would you change Large to 0X? Does no one in the store realize that 0X represents a huge member of the bovine species? In my mind, that’s one of the most unfortunate, maybe even cruel, mistakes –if that’s what it is–in all of retail marketing.
Just to end on a cheerier note than that…the Great House here at El Rancho Davis is well on its way to being fully decorated for Christmas. There was a time, and quite a long time it was, when I loved to trudge out into the cold of winter searching for the perfect Christmas tree. My rosy-cheeked thrill with frozen feet and hands found itself left behind a few years ago, and to their everlasting credit, our second-youngest, Katie, and her family have done the trudging, cutting and lugging of the Great House tannenbaum for the past three years, including this one. This by itself is reason enough for me to burst into a rendition of the Hallelujah Chorus such as has never defiled a human ear before. To avoid that damage to innocent, unsuspecting ears, I promise to only do it in the confines of my car where I can really get a handle on Handel.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.