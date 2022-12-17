There comes a time in the life of every man–and woman, for that matter–when atoning for past indiscretions becomes paramount.
Getting off of Santa’s “Bad” list and onto his “Good” list is one of those times. With that in mind:
To the brain dead boneheaded lady who jammed on her brakes for absolutely no reason at all, causing my wrapped and stacked presents to leap helter skelter all over the back seat of my car: I’m sorry for the things I said about you and your parents and your children from the privacy of the driver’s seat of my car. I’m sorry I continued to question your sanity and your lineage all the way to the UPS store.
To the shoppers in their thousands who stroll, oblivious to the fact that they are in the way, in the middle of the traffic lanes at all the parking lots surrounding shopping centers: I’m sorry if my hand gestures and bared fangs made you feel threatened. Just think of it as my unique way of waving and smiling a holiday greeting. If my bumper nudges you again, I promise I’ll stop and help you up next time.
To my fellow late-to-get-started holiday gift hunters: I’m sorry your slothfulness and devil-may-care attitude toward securing your family’s most-wished-for treasures put you in harm’s way as we simultaneously reached for the last of its kind perfect gift. Console yourself with the thought that someone somewhere will be at least as happy as your family member would have been, had you only had a stronger grip than I did. Work on that for next year.
To the little blue-eyed towhead with the surprised look on his face as he flew backward through the toy section…I apologize for the full blown body slam, but THAT toy was never really going to be yours. You’d have probably broken it within a week anyway.
Recognizing that good behavior is an essential part of getting onto Santa’s “Good” list, not only at Christmas time but all day every day, here are more appeals for mercy, backed by my usual sincere humility and regret:
To the cashier who nearly came under my wrath for having hidden my cinnamon krullers as she rang up the total expenditure for my half-filled cart of life’s essentials…it’s okay. I found ‘em on my kitchen counter. You’re forgiven. Next time try not to look so guilty.
A special message to the carpet installers who have played fast and loose with my patience for two months:
I’m dreadfully sorry for the fifteen responses to your fifteen lying emails about how you’re “waiting for product…” and “oh , product arrived but was cut to the wrong dimensions, so it was reordered…” and “well, apparently the store you dealt with never reordered it…” and “we’ll certainly be looking into this right away…”
I realize some of my emails may have seemed a bit less than understanding, maybe even a bit less than civil, but we anticipated having two showpiece rooms newly carpeted before Thanksgiving. At the current rate, I’m guessing you thought I meant Thanksgiving of next year. That would be where you went wrong.
My dearest Santa Claus: I hope all these “take backs” and obvious acts of contrition and remorse on my part will tip the scales in my direction for the upcoming supersonic sleigh ride you’ve got scheduled for the near future. I’m sure Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen are all working out like crazy for their magical dash around the world…feed them well, but limit the carbs. I don’t want their tiny hooves to punch through my roof because they’ve gotten all chubbied up. As for Rudolph…let him join in the reindeer games. And make sure you carry some spare Double AA’s to keep his nose lit…or at least a supply of gin. That’s always worked well for humans who prefer a red nose.
Now, then, you right jolly old elf…my wish list should be easy for a man of your talents…I’ll give it some thought and get back to you, knowing that in your infinite wisdom and fairness, you will have transferred my name to the “Good” list, where it properly belongs.
Chocolate chip cookies and milk again this year? Oh…that reminds me…the chimney is blocked now, by a wonderful fireplace insert, so I’ll leave the front door unlocked. Please take your boots off at the door…can’t have you tracking reindeer muck across the floors.
