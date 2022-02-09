SPENCER — After a lackluster first quarter that saw the Lady Panthers down 12-10, Spencer-Van Etten erupted for 36 points in the middle quarters — holding Tioga to 12 in the process — on the way to a 56-44 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win Tuesday evening.
“All credit to the seniors. This is all about them,” said Spencer-Van Etten Coach Justin Cole of Rhi Lawrence, Sydney Presher, Sophia Dutra, Hannah Martinez and Ajsa Zakova. “I’ve had these girls for four years — two on JV and two on varsity. They’re an amazing group and I’m really going to miss them.”
Down to six players, the Lady Tigers worked hard in the first quarter to get that two-point lead and as the night went on that — and foul trouble — took their toll on Tioga.
“They like to get into that run and gun in the middle of the game and they go back and forth a lot,” said Tioga Coach Stephanie Hills. “But they give it their all so I can’t ask for anything else.”
Also taking a toll on Senior Night was junior Abby Bunce. After coming in late in the first period, Bunce joined Dutra to form a potent interior presence for the Panthers.
Bunce had eight of her 13 points in the second quarter and finished with a double-double with 11 rebounds and three steals. Dutra added 12 points with eight in the second half. She also ended up with a double-double after grabbing 10 rebounds with four assists and two blocks.
That tag-team duo was too much on both ends of the floor as S-VE took a 46-24 lead into the fourth quarter. Martinez led S-VE in the scorebook with 20 points — 18 after the break due to first-half foul trouble.
“I think that was the turning point for us,” said Hills. “Unfortunately they did get that speed going back and forth and making those points.”
“We really kicked it in in the third quarter,” said Cole. “They got the lead down to seven and I called a timeout and said it’s time to respond and they really responded. That’s when we really pulled away. I was really proud of them.”
Tioga continued to fight though, led by a big fourth quarter effort by Julia Bellis, who had 11 of her 18 points in the frame, several of her 12 rebounds, all four of her steals and a couple of her three assists. The Tigers put on a big charge in the last four minutes and outscored S-VE 20-10 in the quarter, a run that included the last 16 points of the game.
“We fought back in the third and fourth,” said Hills. “They give their all, 100 percent all game and I can’t ask for anything more.”
Reese Howey nearly had a triple double. She scored 18 points, had nine rebounds and nine steals. Abby Foley had six points for the Lady Tigers, who are now off until the Section IV Class C Tournament kicks off in two weeks.
Rhi Lawrence added nine points, including two big first-quarter threes. The Panthers will visit Moravia on Friday, then will meet Union Springs in the IAC Small-School championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at TC3 in Dryden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.