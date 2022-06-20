Judith L. Kleese, 73, of Sayre, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at home after an 11 year battle with dementia.
She was born on November 4, 1948, in Elmira, N.Y., to the late Fred and Leota Daniels
Judy was a nurse for 34 years, retiring from Robert Packer Hospital in 2003. She was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church for 50 years and a member of the Valley Chorus for many years. Judy enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Cathy Bronson.
Judy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary T. Kleese; children, Angela (friend, Larry Hoover) Kleese Whipple, Dr. Matthew (wife, Margarita) Kleese, Tricia Kleese Somers and Christopher Kleese; grandchildren, Ashley Whipple and Maximilian Kleese; great-grandchildren, Mia, Ryan Jr., Shayla and Dakota; brother, Dick (wife, Cheryl) Daniels; sister, Roberta Felko; brother-in-law, Moe Bronson; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
You left us beautiful memories; your love is still our guide, although we can not see you, you’re always at our side.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Judy’s memory to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
