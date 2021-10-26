Local history museum coming to Nichols

NICHOLS — In an effort to better celebrate the rich history of Nichols, town and village historian Kem Hart-Baker has been diligently sorting thousands of photographs and cataloguing donations to open a local history museum in the old Nichols Elementary School.
With an eye towards opening by the end of the year, the goal of the museum would not just be to celebrate history, but to educate as well.
“History is important. If you don’t know where you came from you don’t know where you are going. Every single town has a rich history, and I want to welcome residents to ours. That is my philosophy,” said Hart-Baker.
While the village and town had already accumulated a number of donations from residents throughout the years, they sat unorganized in a poorly accessible room of the local library. After becoming the official historian, Hart-Baker quickly got the idea to move to the old elementary school.
“I asked the Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert and he said it was a great idea,” Hart-Baker said.
For his part, Engelbert said he was happy to help.
“It’s a great idea, and people are really interested in donating (materials),” said Engelbert.
Beyond Engelbert, Hart-Baker said that the support of town officials along with residents has continually surprised her.
“Everyone has been so helpful,” Hart-Baker said.
Despite already having thousands of uncatalogued photographs, Hart-Baker said she is always looking for new donations. To that end, Engelbert said that she put out a request on multiple forums on Facebook asking local residents to donate anything they would be willing so long as it had historical value.
“The response has been overwhelming. So many people are embracing it. Someone just yesterday just brought me a box of old photo albums and scrapbooks,” Hart-Baker said.
Social media has played an important part in helping put the museum together, as not only has it solicited materials but also manpower.
“Through Facebook we have gotten four or five people that have interest in volunteering and we are certainly looking for more,” said Hart-Baker.
In terms of materials the museum is seeking, Hart-Baker said the only qualification is that it be historical and related to Nichols.
“We are looking to celebrate the businesses and the people,” said Hart-Baker.
While the task of organizing materials in a manner befitting a museum, even a small one, Hart-Baker already has an eye on expanding the offerings the museum is set to open with.
“Once I get this office organized, I would love to set up one-on-one interviews with people who have been here a long time and record their memories growing up,” Hart-Baker said.
As has been the case with all things related to the museum, Hart-Baker said she has already gotten a strong response to that idea and has already started the process of attempting to set up interviews with interested candidates.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be an elder, just someone who has lived here a long time,” said Hart-Baker.
While the final opening of the museum is still pending approval from the Nichols Town Board, once all the final details are settled Hart-Baker said she will hold an open house to introduce residents to their new museum.
“I want to get as many people in here as possible so we can show everyone the full history of Nichols. We will have a 12-foot oil painting (of an old truck stop), old books, photos, scrapbooks (and more),” said Hart-Baker.
