One hundred years ago in January of 1923 plans were completed for the erection of a new edifice by the congregation of the First Methodist Episcopal Church of Athens. The new building was to be one of the most up to date and attractive in the valley and provisions were made for carrying on all the varied activities of a modern institutional church.
A fine new auditorium large enough to accommodate 700 people with seating room for 200 more through opening up two other rooms usually used for other purposes, which would make this one of the most commodious in the valley. The number of classrooms for the large Sunday School at that time numbering nearly 1,200 would be ample and a large gymnasium would be available for all the younger attendees.
The structure, which had been under contemplation for several years, would have a total frontage of 132 feet and a depth of 110 feet. It would include the existing church building, which was to have a new front to correspond with the new work. The old tower was to be torn down.
The plans had been examined and approved by Bishop Joseph F. Berry, who was a strong advocate of proper church planning. He expressed his approval of the type of building and said that those who planned it evidently had a clear understanding of the requirements of correct church designing. The bishop said both architectural beauty and convenience were made prominent. The general style was colonial.
There were to be two towers, on either side and at the front of the new part. One of them would be a bell tower and the designers hoped in time to place a set of chimes in the other. The walls would be of cream-colored brick set on a foundation of concrete, artificial stone or possibly limestone. The columns would be of terra cotta, and the same material would be used for decorative purposes.
Two new entrances at the front of the auditorium were planned. The doors were to be set at the ground level, and two sets of steps were planned to lead up to the floor level. The main floor was to measure 49 by 73 feet, a gallery would be built across both sides and the rear. There would be steps leading to the gallery on both sides.
The pulpit, choir and organ loft and altar rail were all to be at the point farthest from the street. On one side would be a room for accommodation of the choir members, and on the other side a room for the use of the pastor, and for keeping Sunday School Records.
The existing church auditorium (built in 1884) would be converted into a gymnasium. This floor would be 42 by 55 feet. In addition, it would be used as a banquet hall and for social gatherings. At the rear of the gymnasium a large kitchen would be arranged for and in another room that could be for general purposes. In the basement under the gymnasium would be placed the shower baths, dressing rooms and lockers. What was then the front of the old building was to be used for Sunday School classrooms.
On the south side of the old structure there would be a two story 25 by 25-foot addition erected. This would be divided by two rooms on each floor by folding doors and separated in the same manner by the main auditorium. These rooms would be used by the larger Sunday School classes, for mid-week meeting of the Epworth league and for other gatherings. When the need arose, they cold be thrown open and made part of the main auditorium. There were to be two classrooms under each of the new towers, two on either floor that would measure 14 by 19 feet.
The total street frontage of the property owned by the church including the lot occupied by the parsonage, was more than 200 feet. The lot on the south side of the existing building was purchased in 1919 so that it would be available when the time came to enlarge the plant.
In 1919 the Storehouse Tithers Association started to accumulate a reserve fund for the day of the building. Through this and with some help from other sources the amount available exceeded $8,500. To completer the work contemplated an outlay of about $65,000 would be required ($1,137,195 in 2023).
The plans and estimates were made by Harry C. Child, architect and structural engineer, whose offices were in the Child Block at the corner of Keystone Avenue and Lincoln Street, Sayre. Mr. Child and Rev. Ward W. Watrous, Pastor of the church devoted considerable time for several months in working out plans for the new building.
A history of the church done for the 125th Anniversary stated that the renovation planed in 1923 was completed in 1926.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
