The following appeared in the Sayre Evening Times as an editorial in 1933. You can see when reading this how many years the railroads struggled in this country.
According to Railroad Age
“Prosperity cannot be achieved until the railroads are put on a sound earning and financial basis because:
“1. —The railroads are the second largest industry, exceeded only by agriculture.
“2. —The condition of the railroads influences the welfare of every American citizen.
“3. —Eighteen billion dollars of the savings of the great mass of our people are tied up in railroad securities—five billion of this is held by insurance companies and savings banks.
“4. —In normal times 1,700,000 families depend on the railroads directly for their livelihood—millions indirectly.
“5. —Every industry shares in the benefits of the six billion dollars the railroads disburse annually when they are prosperous.
“6. —National, state, and local governments collect from the railroads $1,000,000 a day in taxes.”
The above facts are of the greatest importance to the people of Sayre, as well as every American citizen. A vital industry, one which deserves the heartiest cooperation of the people whom it serves, is today beset by unfair competition, restrictive legislation, and general apathy on the part of the public.
The railroads represent an enormous investment in money and labor. The money is converted into rails, rolling stock and all the materials of railroading—giving employment directly or indirectly to millions of wage earners. Furthermore, various forms of taxes paid by the railroads are used to a considerable extent in the improvement of public highways; thereby, ironically enough, helping their competitors, the bus, and trucking corporations, to encroach further upon them.
The railroads’ opposition to unrestricted highway competition is just. Railroad rates and services are rigidly regulated by the Interstate Commerce Commission in Washington, but motor haulage and bus companies have no such stringent rules to abide by. They can slash fares and rates to meet competitive conditions to the point where it is impossible to show a profit after deducting operating expenses. The government has thus far not placed the highway corporations upon the same basis as the railroads, with the result that the latter must stand helplessly by while their direct competitors have a clear field in the freight and passenger business.
But there is a ray of hope. More and more shippers are learning through bitter experience that the cheap rates do not justify the casual business methods of trucking corporations. The features of dependability, safety and conscious effort are sadly lacking from a great proportion of the highway interests’ activities. Those interested in shipping, from the wholesale producer right down to the retailer and consumer, are learning that cut rates mean actual loss of business instead of an increased opportunity for profits.
“The vicious results of unregulated trucking are particularly noticeable in the distribution of coal.” Railway Age says. “In the vicinity of the Pennsylvania anthracite coal fields, men with an idle truck on their hands, or with the few dollars necessary to purchase a second hand machine, have fallen into the habit of visiting the mines, buying a load of coal from some independent producer, trucking it to points anywhere from 7 to 150 miles distant, and there selling their load for whatever they can get over and above the actual purchase price. Often carrying as much as five tons of coal in a single light truck, in utter disregard to all rules of safety, such unregulated “wildcat” truckers are not interested in costs of operation, or in the effect of their activities on established producers, dealers and carriers. Their purpose is to buy a load of coal as cheaply as possible and to sell it, anywhere in northern New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, or southern New York for more than the purchase price to equal a day’s wages.
“So many old trucks are being used in this ‘business’, either regularly or irregularly, that there is hardly a second hand truck for sale in northern New Jersey; its total volume is illustrated by an estimate presented to the Interstate Commerce Commission by the Reading Company, showing that of all anthracite coal entering some 67 specified points, 144,000 tons, or 20 percent of the total moved by truck—and that in 1929, long before the movement had reached its present peak. As to the effect of this ‘bootleg’ coal on established dealers, an officer of one of the largest anthracite producing companies has said. ‘It hurts the railroads; it hurts the local coal dealer, and it crucifies us,’ “
Poor business, isn’t it?
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society
