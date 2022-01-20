District Attorney Salsman arrested on sexual assault, witness intimidation charges
TOWANDA — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced this afternoon that Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman is facing 10 felony charges, including three for sexual assaulting former female clients from his time as a private attorney.
Shapiro said that a grand jury heard from “numerous women who were coerced, manipulated, and sexually assaulted by Salsman while he served as their defense attorney. He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
Salsman faces more than a dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of prostitution.
Athens man facing charges following high-speed chase
ATHENS — Athens Borough resident Maxwell J. Harvey-Sampson, 27, is facing charges following a high-speed chase that looped around the New York and Pennsylvania border on Saturday night.
The pursuit was over an hour along and police were in active pursuit for about 40 minutes.
He was charged with two counts of the schedule 3 felony for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and simple violations for reckless driving and careless driving.
Chickens are coming to Athens Borough
ATHENS BOROUGH — In a 5-2 vote, the Athens Borough Council approved an amendment to an ordinance that previously prohibited residents from owning chickens in the borough.
The new ordinance will now allow residents to own rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens to be “kept confined in a suitable building or coop with an enclosed and covered runway.”
Roosters or male turkeys are still not allowed under the new ordinance.
Sayre Borough Council honors longtime member of Zoning Hearing Board
SAYRE — Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley recognized a woman who spent more than four decades on the Zoning Hearing Board with a proclamation Wednesday before the borough council.
According to the proclamation, Karen Cooley first joined the Zoning Hearing Board on Aug. 9, 1976. On Aug. 26, 2020, the borough council accepted her resignation from the position with regret.
“She served continuously on the Zoning Hearing Board for 44 years,” Farley said in the proclamation. “ … During her tenure on the Zoning Hearing Board, Karen served longer than any other citizen of the borough and is commended for her unwavering commitment to the board and the borough.”
December storm cost Valley over $136,000
The winter storm that dumped over 40 inches of snow in some parts of the Valley in December had a serious impact on the wallets of local municipalities.
Between Athens Borough, Athens, Township, Sayre, South Waverly and Waverly, the December storm cost $136,362 in terms of cleaning up the streets throughout the Valley.
Sayre Borough had the highest costs as officials said the borough paid $34,165 in expenses for contractor services and $18,787 for Borough DPW staff — totaling more than $52,952.
