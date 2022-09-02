On Saturday August 27, the Sayre Historical Society opened its new rotating exhibit on the second floor of the museum located in the historic Lehigh Valley Railroad Passenger Station in downtown Sayre. The exhibit showcases many of the items that have been brought into the museum over the past several years that have not been available for museum visitors to see.
When you look into the exhibit room one of the first things that catches your eye is the massive mahogany buffet that came from the home of Dr. Donald Guthrie and his wife New York City Socialite Emily Baker Guthrie. Mrs. Guthrie was the niece and ward of Herbert Baker Chairman of the Board of Standard Oil of New York. Placed on the top of the buffet are items from the golden age of entertaining in Sayre, A large green punch bowl from the Sidney Glaser estate. The Glaser’s were leading citizens of the town for many years and remembered by residents for their generosity especially with the children of Sayre. There is a large, framed photograph of the Robert Packer Hospital Campus taken in the 1930s. A silver tea service that belonged to the Monday Club with several of the China cups used by the group. The Sayre Monday Club was founded Monday February 17, 1908. The mission of the club was to have a public library in Sayre. The library was formed in 1937 on West Lockhart Street and a few years later it moved to the American Legion building on South Elmer Avenue and finally to its present site on the corner of South Elmer Avenue and Packer Avenue. The club was dissolved in 1996. Other items on the buffet include pieces of souvenir China from Sayre from the early 1900s. On the wall over the buffet is a large photo of the famous Annual Pig Dinner held at the Guthrie Home in Sayre.
Another interesting display is made up of the Sanborn Fire Insurance Maps of Sayre. These maps were put out periodically by the Sanborn company and give excellent visuals of the streets of Sayre and the buildings on each street. These are very helpful when trying to date a structure.
A long table holds a display of Sayre milk bottles. There were several milk companies in Sayre over the years and a nice collection of the various company bottles and delivery paraphernalia is displayed here.
An early WATS radio sign and microphone start the next exhibit area which is followed by a nice display of the Sayre Brewery Company that includes a round serving tray. The brewery existed on South Thomas Avenue in Sayre for a number of years. Artifacts of the brewery are hard to find.
There is a suit purchased over 50 years ago from Steins Men’s Store in Sayre and a fireman’s coat and helmet from Engine Company No. 1 in Sayre.
A map of Sayre dated December 18, 1878, shows how the town started it is very interesting to see how things looked a hundred forty-four years ago.
Original waiting room furniture from the Guthrie Clinic building 1928 is on display in the room along with copies of the original Evening Times newspaper and The Valley Record both Sayre newspapers.
A display case is filled with and topped with books and periodicals written about Sayre. This is an impressive collection and really gives the viewer a vivid picture of how many ways the history of Sayre has been told.
In another display is a set of six silver coffee spoons engraved with the name Lottie on the front and “D of R” No 131 on the back. The spoons are in a nice case that is marked Stephen E. Fisher Jeweler and Optician, Sayre, PA.
A large red and blue felt banner stating Sayre SVIAA Champion Basketball 1933 is hanging on one of the walls. (Susquehanna Valley Interscholastic Athletic Association).
Another interesting item on display is a large, framed photograph of the Sayre Boys Band founded one hundred years ago in 1922.
The display is a real walk down the memory lane of Sayre and contains many more items that what has been described here.
The Sayre Historical Society Museum is open Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
