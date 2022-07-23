Remember when you were a little kid and saw an elderly person with liver spots on his–or her– hands for the first time? Were you terrified? Did you want to run crying because there was a monster with rotting hands reaching out to pat you on the head (or, more likely, to snatch you up and skulk off into the dark places and eat you alive?)
Okay, okay, I was a really stupid little kid. Stupid enough to believe all the horrible things my older brothers told me in order to torment my gullible little mind. I’m sure they told my sister the same evil lies…they were the Big Kids and Sue and I were the Little Kids. She, however, was made of sterner stuff, and probably threw in with them to terrorize me, thereby becoming the co-conspirator who lived as a double agent under the same roof.
I spent years of my childhood thinking I was such a brave little guy because I trained myself to stop turning into quivering jelly when I spotted the telltale sign of madness on the backs of adults’ hands. My version of bravery usually consisted of quickly crossing the street at a brisk walking pace, glancing furtively over my shoulder to verify that I wasn’t being chased down. Those furtive over the shoulder looks caught quite a few puzzled looks on the faces of most of those liver-spotted adults.
There came a day while I was still simple-minded when something life-changing happened. My father was a man who worked hard to make a living, and it wasn’t uncommon to see bumps and bruises on his hands at the end of a given day. On this day my observational skills burst into full flower, and I recognized the appearance of a new bruise on the back of his weathered, deeply tanned and heavily veined left hand. Now… Dad was blissfully unaware that his youngest child was a brain-dead boob who lived in dread of skin imperfections. He told the truth. He pronounced the words: “Oh that’s just a liver spot.”
I’ve probably never had a more courageous moment in my life. I didn’t bolt and run screaming at the top of my lungs, “Daddy‘s a monster! Run, Sue, run!”
No, I actually had a break-through moment. I was at least relatively sure my father wasn’t spending his nights lurking in the shadows, waiting for my little buddies to chance by, so he could grab them and cook them up in a huge kettle over an open fire. And I couldn’t honestly conjure a memory of him ever looking at me like I might make a good midnight snack. Maybe liver spots weren’t all the Big Kids had told me they were.
As I moved into my teen years and young adulthood, it became increasingly obvious that liver spots were not a measure of criminal insanity at all, let alone the precursor to life as a monster. It was merely a badge to be worn as part of old guy skin.
I have a theory that maybe liver spots are an indicator of just how hard you’ve worked…my dear old non-monster father started showing them shortly after turning 40. I figured if I could spend my life working at jobs where I hardly ever broke a sweat, maybe I could retain my youthful good looks (it’s my story, I’ll tell it any way I want to!) for a few extra decades.
I’m not sure it worked out the way I anticipated. I lived into my 60’s utterly free of the rotten-apple spots on my hands…but with a little patience and a bit of imagination, you could probably draw a fairly accurate map of the United States on my back using the dot-to-dot method.
The first sign of the encroachment of the aging process out front on this temple of a body has been the onion skin wrinkling of my forearms. If I were a snake, I could rub these arms on a rock and slither out of the crinkly paper-thin husk encasing them.
In recent years, though, my childhood terror has reared it’s liver-spotty presence at a fantastic rate. If I was a potato and you had a paring knife, you’d spend a lot of time peeling my head for the dreaded cook pot, to clear it of the rotten spots. I think my hairline is receding for no other reason than to run away from the forehead liver spots.
My hands, soft and never subjected to hard labor, nonetheless have become my father’s hands…weathered, somewhat tanned, heavily veined…and a spawning ground for liver spots that overlap each other like craters on the moon.
I’ve become a walking liver spot encased in onion skin, and complete with a dot-to-dot puzzle page on the back. It’s nowhere near as bad as I thought it might be, although I do find myself occasionally thinking about
lurking in the shadows just for the fun of it. I promise I’ll take my own snacks with me.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
