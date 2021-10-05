NEWARK VALLEY — In an IAC individual focused meet against Edison, Notre Dame, Tioga, Newark Valley and SVEC, Harper Minaker recorded a personal best in a winning effort

Minaker cruised to a first place finish out of 25 runners with an impressive time of 24:12. The next runner came in nearly a minute after.

Also having an impressive outing for the Waverly girls was Olivia Nittinger who finished fourth overall with a time of 25:39.

Finishing at the top for the Tioga Tigers girls team was Lexy Ward with a time of 30:54 which was good for 17th.

Brooke Delmage and Patience Card rounded out the order for the Tigers with times of 32:35 and 40:29 respectively.

On the boys side, Nate Ackley finished second overall out of 44 runners. He clocked in at a time of 20:35.

Two runners later, Tioga’s Thomas Hurd sprinted to the finish line with a fourth place finish; crossing the line at 21:22.

Rounding out the next three for the Tigers were Isaiah Fore, Casey Herrala and Colt Herrala all with respective times of 24:34, 27:51 and 29:54.

Waverly, Tioga and SVEC will now gear up for another trip to Newark Valley for their annual Newark Valley Invitational on Friday.

