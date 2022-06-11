Dear Exxon, Mobil, British Petroleum, etc.: how about this… stop selling us your gas by the gallon. Sell it by the half gallon and return the prices to half of what it’s going for now. We’ll feel better looking at the smaller numbers even though we’ll know we’re being duped. And we’ll get used to it. It’s not like it hasn’t happened before. Auto manufacturers can start hyping their product’s fuel efficiency by listing “MPHG (miles per half gallon, if you’re having trouble keeping up.)
This modest proposal was initiated in fact, by an email I got from a loyal reader nearly three months ago. Who says I don’t react quickly to a great suggestion? The contents of the email were, in part, as follows: “...the current idiocy of downsizing contents…[M]aybe every downsized product should come with a free coupon at checkout that entitles the consumer to receive a free dunce cap.”
As an easy example, when was the last time you went to the grocery store for five pounds of sugar? It comes in four pound bags now! I, of course, only just noticed that last week. The price, I’m sure, didn’t drop by twenty percent when the packaging got downsized. I’ve been snookered by the mavens of sugar cane…for how long?
Even worse: a half gallon of ice cream is really only a quart and a half! I know, I know…it says as much on the box, but come on! A half gallon of ice cream has been the gold standard for longer than anyone has been alive on the planet today. I am completely justified in my outrage. You just can’t say this outloud: “I’ll pick up a quart and half of ice cream while I’m out.”
The aforementioned email made this point: “What are we supposed to do about all the recipes we have? If it calls for twelve ounces and the new package contains only nine…? The first choice is to recalibrate all the ingredients. The next choice is to buy another package of the ingredient. Who would want to pay twice as much and have to store the unused portion? And finally, we always have the option of discarding the recipe, with or without the hope that we can find one of the new sizes. Of course the new version will probably not taste the same as Grandma’s. Thanksgiving will be a calamity.”
The list of transgressors goes on and on…buying a one pound can or bag of Maxwell House or Folger’s coffee is no longer possible. Twelve and a half ounces is what you get. Again, were prices reduced by 20%?
You can be sure the answer is “No.” Here’s a bit of a nugget from history: one of the leaders in the coffee industry in the 1950’s and ‘60’s imprinted on their product’s cans “NEW LOW PRICE!”, for ten years!
That’s insane, but it increased their sales in a competitive market, until someone somewhere said, Hey, a new low price can only be “new” for about six months. Ten years is a bit of a lie.
Have you seen what they’ve done to Raspberry Zingers, and Devil Dogs? My sweet Lord! Today’s kids have no idea what they’re missing! Those things used to be genuinely a mouthful and then some. Now, for the same money–and much more–wide-eyed little tykes are getting pitiful little cakes barely large enough to actually have a taste. It would be like opening a package of BallPark Franks and having a handful of Vienna sausages tumble out onto the grille. Tastycake and Little Debbie should be ashamed, along with all the other purveyors of downsized food packaging.
How long will it be before a dozen eggs is really only ten, or a pound of cold cuts at the deli settles in at maybe 12 ounces. Sound the alarm! Send out the night riders to alert the population! (We need a few heroes on horseback). I envision a revolution wherein an outraged band of peaceful protesters dumps boxes of Zingers from a small rowboat into the Susquehanna. “Let them eat cake,” my foot!
In an odd kind of symmetry, or complicity, I find myself in the strange position of having my own false packaging…my checkbook is exactly the same size as it has been for decades, but there’s one heck of a lot less money represented within it. My marketing slogan regarding that checkbook: NEW LOW BALANCE!
Sadly however, unlike that coffee can from sixty and seventy years ago, my slogan represents truth in advertising. I can always console myself with a bag of “Fun Size” mini-KitKats. SOME fun.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
