On Monday June 14, 1920, Chief Mulligan of the Athens police department had in his possession at the town hall a satchel and quantity of dynamite, battery and ordinary fuse and caps which he would be glad to turn over to the owner if he would come to the town hall and claim it.
On Sunday afternoon about 4 o’clock while strolling along the riverbank near the cove some boys came across the satchel and there was no one nearby. They reported the matter to Chief Mulligan, and he ordered them to bring it to the townhall which they did. Upon investigation of the contents, 12 large sticks of dynamite, 15 battery fuses about 30 feet long and a quantity of ordinary fuse and caps were found.
How the satchel with such a large quantity of dynamite and fuse came to be along the river and to whom it belonged was a mystery. Mr. Mulligan did not wish to keep the large quantity of explosives around the town hall an unnecessary amount of time and the owner was asked to come get it.
On June 16, 1920, fuse and caps found under a tree on the bank of the Susquehanna River, near the cove June13, belonged to the Lehigh Valley Railroad Company, according to L. G. Walker, a detective in the employ of the company, who examined the contents of the satchel, in which dynamite and fuse were found.
Mr. Walker told Chief Mulligan that the company had been missing dynamite and fuse from their store house near the Susquehanna River in East Sayre for some time but that they had been unable to get a clue on the thief.
The dynamite and fuse, Mr. Walker alleged, were identically the same as had been taken from the store house. The fifteen battery fuses were made up of several strands about 30 feet in length and were used for blasting purpose.
On Tuesday May 13, 1921 twenty-eight sticks of dynamite, a part of a quantity of explosives stolen from the Lehigh Valley in 1920 were recovered by the company near the oil pumping station at Greene’s Landing.
During May of 1920 eighty-eight sticks of dynamite were stolen from a small house where the Lehigh stored explosives. The location of that house was known to but few people. When it was found the place had been burglarized and dynamite stolen the first impression was that World War I sympathizers were after explosives. But the Lehigh detectives followed another hunch. They decided that an illegal fisherman instead of a Bolshevik worker had taken the dynamite. The trail grew hotter and hotter, and the Lehigh detectives secured almost enough evidence to make an arrest. They did secure what they thought was sufficient evidence not to arrest a man for stealing dynamite, but to arrest him on a charge of killing fist with the explosive. This information was given to W. E. Shoemaker, game and fish warden for this district. Now Shoemaker was a very busy man. He was very busy catching boys who had fish a half inch under size, or who left an outline in a stream a minute too long or some other “Serious crime. “ So he was to busy to pay attention to the dynamiting case and the matter dropped.
In June of 1920 fourteen sticks of dynamite had been hidden in the hollow of a tree stump at “The Cove.” The thief evidently thought the chase was to hot and had disposed of some of the dynamite.
A few days prior to May 13, 1921, William H. Friess, a Lehigh Valley detective, was investigating a complaint that someone had smashed the battery that furnished current for the automatic signal at Greene’s Landing. He finally traced the job to William and Lisle Mosher whose parents resided near the place where the Athens Tannery formerly stood, west of Athens. Friess not only questioned the boys about the signal, but he asked them several general questions in order to find it they possessed any information of value to the Lehigh police department. William Mosher finally told Friess that he knew where there was some dynamite. On May 13, Friess and Claude Dearolf, captain of the police for the Lehigh, went to Greene’s Landing. In an excavation near the oil pumping station, that was formerly a part of the North Branch Canal, then filled with water, they found a gunny sack and near it were twenty-eight sticks of dynamite. The dynamite had evidently been carried to the place in the sack and thrown in the water. Later the boys had evidently attached sticks to the sack and used if for a seine (basin).
Up to May of 1921 the Lehigh detectives, knew what became of forty-three of the eight-eight sticks of dynamite that were stolen in 1920. Fourteen were found in the hollow tree stump, twenty-eight were found near the oil pumping station and at least one was used in dynamiting fish.
Henry Farley is a founding member of the Sayre Historical Society and past president. He is currently the president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
