History made: Young leads Pennsylvania squad to win in Big 33 Classic
HARRISBURG — History was made at the Big 33 Classic this year.
And, that history included a coach from the NTL.
For the first time in the game’s history a father and a son have now been head coaches.
In 1990, Towanda coach Jack Young II, was the head coach as Pennsylvania defeated Maryland 42-28.
On Monday, the coach for the Pennsylvania team was Athens’ Jack Young III, as the Pennsylvania team won a 20-0 game.
Both father and son won their matchup, although the father in more of a shootout, and the son in a defensive battle.
“There is no feeling, I’m gonna enjoy it tonight with my family and friend, I even lost my voice,” Young said. “I just had a little part to do with the win today. I had seven tremendous high school football coaches and 38 tremendous football players.
“It is a special time and a moment I will remember forever. I’m sure it will hit me in different moments, but definitely a special time.”
Legendary radio broadcaster, community leader Chuck Carver passes away
The Valley lost a legend on Tuesday night as longtime Choice 102 owner and broadcaster Chuck Carver passed away unexpectedly.
Tributes to Carver have poured in since the news broke — from local leaders to avid listeners and friends of the beloved broadcaster.
Carver, who joined the Valley radio station in 1976, was living in Lititz, Pennsylvania after selling The Choice to Dave and Irene Radigan last year.
Carver helped turn The Choice into a Valley institution. During his time, the radio station has won more than 100 state and national first place awards for programming excellence for its news, sports, editorials, public affairs, morning team and shows like Scholarship Challenge and Christmas is for Kids.
The legendary broadcaster started Scholarship Challenge in 1980 and hosted every program for the past 40 years.
Valley Playland celebrates grand opening
ATHENS BOROUGH — The new Valley Playland had its grand opening on Saturday in Athens Borough.
The event featured a ribbon cutting ceremony where a child had the honor of cutting a blue ribbon that was held by several adults near the playground entrance.
When the ribbon was cut, attendees immediately erupted into applause and cheered as kids raced towards the playground to be the first ones on it.
Carman resigns amid “ongoing investigation”
TOWANDA — Longtime Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman resigned on Wednesday amid an “ongoing investigation,” according to the Bradford County Commissioners.
“At 3:41 p.m. today, Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman tendered his resignation to the Bradford County Commissioners,” a press release said.
His resignation comes just hours after screenshots of an alleged conversation appearing to be between Carman and a man posing as a 15-year-old boy started to spread on social media.
Milan man sentenced for producing child porn
WILLIAMSPORT — A Milan man was sentenced to 348 months of jail followed by a 10-year supervised release term Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.
Dyllan Rose, 27, was charged in connection with producing child pornography. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Rose sexually abused a 5-year-old and sent images of the abuse over the internet.
The case was brought about through Project Safe Childhood, which utilizes federal, state, and local resources to locate and apprehend those who sexually exploit children and identify and rescue victims. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur handled the prosecution.
Ondrey sworn in as Bradford County DA
TOWANDA BOROUGH – Al Ondrey took his oath as Bradford County’s new district attorney Tuesday morning, kicking off a what he called a hectic first day on the job as he tried meeting with a number of people, including local police chiefs.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and humbled that the judges asked me to take this position, at least for the rest of this year,” said Ondrey.
Ondrey was appointed following the resignation of Chad Salsman, who pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice last month.
Honoring the fallen
WAVERLY — Despite there being no Memorial Day parade here in the Valley this year, members of the Waverly VFW, Valley Color Guard and other Veterans clubs gathered to honor America’s fallen heroes on Monday.
A short ceremony was held outside the Waverly VFW with a short speech read by Waverly VFW Quartermaster Larry Parks and the Valley Color Guard presenting arms and firing off a 21-Gun Salute.
‘A smile that made everyone want to smile’
Brayden Murrelle, a 2019 Athens grad, passed away tragically on May 15 in an accident while serving in the Air Force in Arizona.
The first thing that most people mention when talking about Brayden was his smile and how it just seemed to make everything better — no matter what was going on in that moment.
“I mean the first thing that comes to mind with Brayden to me is just his smile,” said Athens football coach Jack Young. “You know, I don’t know if I ever saw him in a bad mood. As far as just being around others, he was just the kind of person that was always the spirit of wherever he was. He was always the upbeat, free spirit, good soul — he always had good vibes going on.”
