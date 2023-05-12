The local newspapers of one hundred years ago in 1923 reported the Sayre Borough policemen and firemen’s challenge for a baseball game.
On Saturday May 12, 1923, the firemen accepted the challenge.
With lofty nonchalance they repudiated all the aspersions cast upon their baseball ability in the defy hurled upon them by members of the borough police force, and they further declared that the not very veiled derogatory insinuations cast upon them were understood to be without foundation, and merely cloaked a startling lack of talent, ability, and knowledge of the national game on the part of the police.
The confidence of the firemen in their ability to vanquish the patrolmen of the borough became so great, that when the two opposing forces met to treat the attenuating circumstances of the imminent game, it was found that there was no reason at all for a conference, as the firemen were willing to abide by the decision of the police in all matters.
Fire Chief Tierney presented the following proposition:
“That the afternoon selected for the game, at a given hour, the fire whistle should be sounded and attracting all firemen to the ball field, the policemen out of the firemen assembled there might choose without cavil or opposition nine members of the fire department with whom they desired to play baseball; this selection to defend the honor of the fire department. Fire Chief Tierney declared that it made not the slightest difference what nine were chosen, and further reiterated his confidence that however badly the firemen might play baseball, they still would be able to give the police department a sound and conclusive beating, In the event that they do not defeat the policemen, Chief Tierney declared that he would resign from the chiefship of the department and go to work for Charley Codet on the village streets.”
Only one matter had evoked much litigation, difference of opinion and recrimination—the question as to whom should be placed at the gate to watch receipts. Justice George Bonfoey was at first suggested, but the firemen demurred on the contention that they could not detail enough men to watch George.
Just what death-defying intrepid bravo would be selected to umpire the game had not ben decided. Despite the inhibition placed upon the carrying of pop bottles, guns, revolvers, butcher knives and similar lethal weapons, it was believed that there would be a prolific bootlegging trade in these implements and a consequent hazard to the umpire.
The firemen based their utter lack of fear of what the policemen would do upon the following line up and “characters” of the diamond stars, past and present, which they had secured through careful observation, covert questioning, and official reports:
Ray Nobles pitched for Newfield when he was younger, but would be unable to practice, as official duties at court demanded his attention.
Chief Ed Keller had been granted permission to use a timber as a bat, it being found at practice that he could not play but wanted to. A motion to use D. King’s paddle was overruled.
“Ted” Palmer began to look somewhat formidable because of leather leggings which he used in practice, and which enabled him to stop every fourth ball.
Mose Struble, “a has been,” proved a complete failure in practice but was still eligible for the position of bat boy.
Woolever told of what he used to do down in the coal region, but as the firemen would be unable to furnish as atmosphere of coal breakers, mines, and tall chimneys on the field, he was deemed likely to prove a failure. It was further learned that Woolever was the proud father of a baby boy to whom he wished to bequeath a heritage of baseball fame, and for that reason was the prime agitator of a policeman-fireman fracas.
Capt. Claude Dearlof was considered a good base runner but of late years was better at running automobiles.
The rest of the Lehigh police would be unable to work after playing nine innings and it was a question whether Claude would let them.
Fred Seager was taking a few instructions from Dan Clarey in the back yard and was expected to be able to practice the next week.
Steve Evans would be used as utility man as he was furnished with an eager eye. Rodney and Busby had not yet been looked over in practice and consequently the firemen could not pass judgement upon them.
It was to be further agreed that the policemen go nine innings and they had to chase all the balls the firemen hit. It was suggested that Burgess Haines furnish a boat to expediate the recovery of balls which the firemen knock into Packer Pond.
Arrangements were made with the citizens of Sayre that no fires would occur during the ball game on the auspicious afternoon.
A future article will report on the big game which took place June14, 1923.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
