Official protest to the Sayre Borough Council against the rumored closing of the lots west of the Howard Elmer fire house at the corner of Maple and West Streets, and the abandonment of their use as a public playground for children, were formulated Friday May 11, 1923, at a meeting of the hose company held in their firehouse. The importance of the matter to be discussed and the action to be taken made it imperative that every member be present that evening.
The meeting was called as the result of numerous complaints that had been presented to the Borough Council during 1922-23, protesting the action of the fire company in allowing the use of two lots west of and adjoining the property on which the fire house stands. The majority of the complaints, it was stated, had come from people residing in that vicinity who claimed to have been disturbed by the clamor and noise made by the children.
Basically, the matter harked back more that thirty years to the time when Mrs. Elizabeth Snell gave the property and Mrs. Howard Elmer had erected there and apportioned to the jurisdiction of Methodists in Sayre a small chapel on Maple Street in West Sayre. This creed employed the building for religious worship, but with the erection of several other and larger religious edifices in the valley, the value of the West Sayre Chapel as a home of worship grew less and finally abandoned. In 1897 Mrs. Elmer gave the building to the newly formed fire company in West Sayre. The name of the husband of the donor, one of the prominent men of early Sayre was preserved in the name of new the company.
Then the Howard Elmer Hose Company was organized and took up its quarters in that building. Subsequently, through sundry bazars and other entertainments and aided by popular subscription the hose company secured $400 with which two lots upon the west of the building were purchased.
In 1922, following a campaign by the Rotary Club for playgrounds, the Howard Elmer Hose Company believing that this property, used for no purpose, might serve a greater good to the general public as a playground for children than in any other way, turned it over for this purpose and it accordingly was equipped with simple playground facilities and opened.
The playground had been opened but a short time when numerous complaints began to be received by the borough council from residents in that vicinity, protesting against the location of a public playground in their neighborhood. No official action was taken by the council on the complaints although some investigation was made.
The Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 is still at this site in West Sayre today. The two lots west of the building now have houses on them.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
