Time flies when you’re having fun. Last week’s column marked the first edition of year number seven in the misadventures of ElderSpew. A very large, heartfelt “Thank You,” to all of you who have taken the time to read my ramblings, and when moved to contact me, you’ve always done so in the kindest of terms. Who would have ever known that someone with so little to say could get away with saying it for so long? You all make it fun for me, and I appreciate your support and encouragement.
Now, then…enough of that shameless pandering to your better nature. Here is today’s collection of random drivel:
A few paragraphs to wrap up the topic of last week’s tome…the Opie Taylor Syndrome—a lifelong aversion to anything having to do with math. My dismal performances in Algebra I and Algebra II in high school took an upturn in Geometry class. The tools of the trade allowed for pictures rather than numbers and unknowns. I was actually good at it!
Fooled by my own success, I accepted the challenge of Trigonometry and Calculus in my senior year. Horrendous mistake! Had the teacher not been the same unfortunate guy who presided over my geometric brilliance the year before, I would certainly still be there today, 58 years later, trying to understand even just a little bit of something so I could earn a diploma.
Like Messr’s Worthington and Volchanski before him, Mr Cranmer took pity on me (and by extension, himself as well) and slid me through the class with a high D-minus. I spelled my name correctly on each homework paper and test. That’s apparently all it took.
A Liberal Arts degree from Penn State required one math grade, and I was coaxed into Symbolic Logic by an Advisor who knew not what he was doing at all. “Easy class,” he said, “nothing at all like math. You’ll ace it, trust me.”
No one I met in college ever lied to me as badly as that man.
Trig was a walk in the park by comparison. The text book for Symbolic Logic may as well have been the Dead Sea Scrolls, or the Rosetta Stone. There was nothing on those pages that made even one iota of sense to me. My battle cry for that 8:00 AM class was “Who Gives A Rat’s Rump About This Stuff?”
Thank the good Lord the instructor was a Grad Student, who equally didn’t give a rat’s rump…he gave me a C- out of the goodness of his soul and I “earned” my degree.
To this day I’ve never used any of the information in any of those courses for any aspect of my life.
But I still own an inquisitive mind, and that has lead me, in a completely unrelated way, to this:
I have recently discovered an odd anomaly in the configuration of my once-perfect physique. For starters, I am very fortunate to have lived into my mid-70’s with very little ill health and, really, no outstandingly hideous malformations ( large, flapping ears, and over-sized schnozz aside.)
There has always been a symmetry about me…same numbers of fingers and toes–oh, wait! The toes have always been ugly as a mud fence, but at least symmetrically so.
The years have allowed for an accumulation of protective lard around the long-ago trim waistline. It’s now a waste line. But it’s always been evenly distributed.
No longer. And herein lies the aforementioned anomaly. I’ve become lopsided. Something just isn’t right, and I have no idea how it happened. I don’t think I’m supposed to be lopsided, but there is a semi-circle of spare tire starting low on the right side of my back, and proceeding around to a spot about where my still-intact appendix resides. It has the look of a deflated bicycle tire, but there is no match for it on the left side.
A tucked in shirt advertises the presence of this flabby appendage, most especially because the other side looks kind of trim, for a fat guy. Don’t get me wrong, the left side is nothing to write home about, but it’s just a simple muffin top. This thing on the right looks like a five year old tried to make a soft ice cream cone, and the bottom swirl fell over the side.
This can’t be what people refer to as a love handle…I’m repulsed by it myself. No way would it ever be thought of by any woman on the face of the planet as a babe magnet. I gave some thought to doing side-ups instead of sit-ups. I thought better of that, about one side-up into it.
I’ve had to swear off eating salad because I saw what happened to the guy at the dinner table in the movie “Alien.”
Maybe I can audition for an updated remake of the mid-1930’s Hollywood classic, with a twist; “The Hunchside of Notre Dame..”
Wish me well. And thanks again for joining me for year number seven.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
