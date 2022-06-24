This week we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes and the memorable flood of 1972. The following is some history of other memorable flooding events in the area.
The Susquehanna Valley has several times been visited by great inundations. The first of these which we have any records, is mentioned by Sherman Day: “In 1771 there was an immense flood in the Susquehanna, and all the inhabitants (Moravians and Indians) at Sheshequin, were obliged to save themselves in boats and retire to the woods where they were detained four days.”
In the spring of 1784 occurred the notable “Ice Flood.” The damage was particularly severe in the Wyoming Valley. Colonel Franklin says: “The breaking up of the Susquehanna River on the 15th of March 1784, greatly distressed the inhabitants who had been obliged during the time of the war to remove and build their houses on the lowlands near the banks of the river. The uncommon rain and large quantities of snow on the mountains, together with the amazing quantity of ice in the river, occasioned by the uncommon inclemency of the winter season, swelled the streams to an unusual height—ten, and many places twenty feet higher than it had ever been known since the settlement of the country.”
Early in October 1786 when the crops of corn and pumpkins were still on the ground, continuous rain produced a freshet which had seldom been equaled. Crops were swept away, and the bosom of the river was covered with floating pumpkins. The loss was severely felt, and many cattle died the succeeding winter for want of substance. For years the freshet was designated by the old inhabitants as the “Pumpkin Flood.”
Another great inundation occurred in the valley of Sheshequin in July 1809, doing at that season of the year great damage to growing crops.
The freshet of March 17, 1865, known as “St. Patrick’s Day Flood,” was the greatest. Up to that time, known to the people along the Susquehanna. In the month of February an unusually deep snow had fallen, and as the weather continued cold for four or five weeks, other snows accumulated on top of it. In the early part of March, the weather became suddenly warm, the wind blew from the south, with frequent showers of rain and the snow melted with surprising rapidity. As the ground was frozen, the water all ran into the streams. Fortunately, the ice had broken up and gone down the river a few days before. Everybody along the expected a flood, but when the water was at a height as great as ever had been known before and was still rising, great anxiety began to be manifested. Steadily at the rate of about four inchers per hour, the water continued to rise until it reached a point, varying with the width of the river, from six to eight feet higher than ever known. Great damage was done, fences, houses, barns, cattle, horses, stacks of hay and grain, and piles of lumber were swept down the stream in a confused mass.
The next great flood was on the 1st of June 1889, which was surpassed by the freshet of March 1 and 2, 1902. Athens was in the neck of the storm. The Chemung River rose rapidly all-day Saturday and until about 9 o’clock Sunday evening it began to recede. North street suffered the most; the water on the lower end being nearly eight feet deep and in several houses was within a few inches of the ceilings. Centre, Chestnut and Bridge streets were flooded from the river to Elmira Street so that between Bridge and Center streets it was not passable. It eventually covered Main Street filling all of the cellars of the houses there. After the lowland had been filled the water crossed Main Street and flooded Herricks meadow. In Sayre the flood continued all day Sunday and showed no signs of abating Monday, though during the night the water was a few inches lower. The snowstorm of Sunday night did not lessen the water any as when Monday’s sun poured down it transformed it into water which added to the flood.
On the East side the night was one of terror to those who had not already left the partially submerged homes, few people in lower River Street or places as low had any sleep, During Sunday the water raised several feet and submerged the floors of all the homes in Lower Garden and North River streets.
April 3, 1916, the new steel wagon bridge across the Susquehanna at Athens was ruined by the raging waters of the river.
The middle span of the fine bridge rested on its side in the turbulent waters of the river which lacked but two feet of being at the record point for Athens.
July 10, 1935, level of flood neared the 1902 peak. The Susquehanna and Chemung Rivers both flooded causing much damage. The Chemung River suddenly rose after heavy rains Sunday night and Monday morning four local boys were camping on the island just below the White Wagon Bridge. Jacob Burkhart father of two of the boys and George Sergeant Jr., 13 both of Sayre both drowned during an effort to rescue the boys from the island after the flooding began.
In May of 1946 there was great flooding in the area again. 170 homes in Athens and the vicinity were flooded in this event.
The Agnes Flood of 1972 The flood started on Thursday June22, 1972. It rained some off and on for a few days before, but on Thursday morning it just poured. For three days and nights it rained, and the wind blew fiercely throughout the storm all a result of Hurricane Agnes. The biggest part of Athens was ruined. Many bridges were washed out throughout the county to include Tozer’s Bridge in Athens Township and the James Street Bridge across the Susquehanna River in North Towanda.
Tropical Storm Lee in September of 2011 caused flooding throughout Bradford County with Athens and Sayre receiving extreme damage. In Athens 800 homes were damaged with some residents who had lived through previous floods vowing not to return. Residents of East Sayre said the damage from Hurricane Lee was the most staggering they had ever witnessed.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.