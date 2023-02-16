Pennsylvania’s Saturday deer opener poised to remain intact this fall
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s single biggest hunting day — the opening of the state’s firearms deer season — will remain a Saturday kickoff under a plan given preliminary approval by the Board of Game Commissioners.
It will be the fifth year of the Saturday opening day, which has become a contentious issue among hunters, with many favoring a return to the Monday-after-Thanksgiving kickoff.
That’s not likely to happen, with preliminary approval to the Nov. 25 opening date this fall and the final okay expected at the Commission’s April meeting.
While some hunters are pushing for a return to the Monday opener, and a state lawmaker prepared to introduce legislation that would bypass the Commission and re-establish that Monday kickoff, a 2022 survey showed a majority of hunters prefer the Saturday opening day.
That survey, conducted by the Virginia-based Responsive Management at the request of the Commission, showed about 60% of those surveys “strongly” or “moderately” favored the Saturday opener. Only 27% were strongly or moderately opposed, according to the survey results.
Too, the Commission’s license sales data showed the move to the Saturday deer opener was doing what it was designed: boosting or at least halting the decline of license sales among the group of hunters ages 18-34, as well as with female hunters. Those sales had been on a gradual decline prior to the move to the Saturday opener.
“When we talk about species like deer and bears, and think about the need for their populations to managed, then consider those populations are managed through hunting, it simply is important to keep hunter ranks strong,” said Travis Lau, director of communications for the Commission.
Also at the Commission meeting:
• the proposed archery season for elk would be a week later than in 2022-23 to provide additional time between the license drawing and the beginning of the season.
• no substantive changes are proposed for deer or turkey seasons, although the 2024 youth and regular spring turkey seasons are proposed to open five days later than in 2023 due to normal calendar fluctuation and the wild turkey management plan guideline of opening the regular season “the Saturday closest to May 1.” That will be May 4 in 2024.
• the board also preliminarily approved a measure that would make all mentored hunters, including mentored adults, eligible to participate in the October special firearms season for antlerless deer and bears.
Elk application window opens
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Applications are now open for Pennsylvania’s 2023-24 elk hunting seasons, the state’s Game Commission has announced.
Three seasons – archery, general, and late – have been preliminarily approved by the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners.
Interested indivuduals can apply for $11.97 per season, or $35.91 for all three. Applications can be purchased online at huntfish.pa.gov or at any in-store hunting license vendor.
Seasons and bag limits will be approved at the board meeting on April 15, 2023. Changes can be made to application preferences until the application period closes on July 16, 2023.
Changes have been made to the application time frame in response to the adjustment of the drawing date, set to take place July 29 at Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s Elk Expo, in Benezette. The drawing date was moved up to allow archery elk hunters who draw a tag more time to prepare for their hunt.
