SHICKSHINNY — Sayre pulled off a big upset Saturday night, topping an excellent Troy team, 22-21, and will have a wave of momentum as it heads off to Northwest High School Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Two messages.
First: congratulations to the Redskins.
Second: Don’t get cocky.
Sayre raised its playoff standing enough that if the Redskins can win out, they could get a home game. In order to do that, though, Sayre will have to put last weekend in the rear view and not look back.
Northwest may be 2-4 with wins over Columbia-Montour Vo Tech and Warrior Run, but the Rangers are better than that record would indicate.
Northwest starts with the ground game. As a team, the Rangers have handed the ball off or run the QB 204 times against just 74 passes. Jake Bobersky leads Northwest in carries with 55 for 244 yards and three TDs. Quarterback Connor Hontz has 51 carries, two TDs and leads the team in yards with 259. Adam Chonko and Landon Hufford have combined for 38 runs, 278 yards and three TDs.
When the Rangers do go to the air, Hontz (28-58-430-4) will look for Andrew Bonczewski, who has 10 catches for 205 yards and three TDs. Chonko has six receptions for 107 yards and a score with Chase Biller (6-66-1) and Hufford (4-65-1) combining for a 10-131-2 line.
In total, Northwest has 1,090 rushing yards and 489 yards through the air.
Sayre opens every play by giving the ball to Brayden Horton. The Sayre QB has hit 85 of 128 passes for 1,157 yards and eight TDs, although picks remain a concern.
Where the Rangers lack balance, though, at Sayre it abounds. The Redskins have gained 1,353 yards on 213 carries. Horton leads the pack again, this time with 453 yards and 10 scores on 67 carries. David Northrup has 353 yards and seven scores on 59 runs; Zack Garrity has 244 yards and four TDs and Jake Bennett, who has seen action in just four gains, has 117 yards and two TDs.
When Brayden Horton does go to the air to move the chains, he’ll look for Josh Arnold, who has 255 yards on 25 receptions with two scores. Luke Horton has 23 catches for 379 yards and three TDs and Jackson Hubbard has 18 catches for 306 yards and two scores.
The teams have four common opponents. Sayre was 2-2 and Northwetst 1-3 against Cowanesque Valley, CMVT, Montgomery and Muncy. The Redskins also have a slightly better average yardage gained against those four teams, 325-232.
Both teams need this one. Northwest sits in the eighth and final playoff spot but its hold on that position is tenuous at best. Sayre is currently fourth, but South Williamsport is nipping at the Redskins’ heels for that last home playoff game.
This should be a very good game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.