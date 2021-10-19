VanDuzer cards 80 at states

YORK — Sayre standout Kannon VanDuzer made the long trek to Heritage Hills Golf Resort for the PIAA State Championships Monday.
The senior carded an 80, which is 9-over par on the par 71 layout. The score tied him for 20th and tied him with Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney for the second-best score among District 4 players.
Cowanesque Valley’s Andrew Green did them one stroke better, tying for 15th in the 70-golfer field with a 79.
“He got me at the end,” said Kannon. “He was the first one to let me know about it, too!”
VanDuzer noted that he and Green have been playing together the last few years and it’s evident that has produced a bond.
“He played well,” said Sayre golf coach and dad Jamie VanDuzer. “He hung right in there pretty tough until the end.”
Based on the scores — a 1-over par 72 by Josh James from Union City won the tournament — the conditions played a role in the event.
“There were 25 miles-per-hour winds at some points,” noted the coach. “It was difficult.”
Without balls out of bounds on 8 and 9, his last two holes Coach VanDuzer said he probably could have been at 76.
That would have been good for a sixth-place tie.
“On 9 — Kannon’s last hole as he started at 10 — he hit one down the right side and it trickled barely into the hazard. Just a tough break,” said the coach. “Kannon told me that he missed a couple of four-footers a but also got some kicks and bounces that did go his way, so it equals out.”
Kannon agreed.
“I played pretty well for most of the day, but at the end I didn’t really execute my plan,” said Kannon. “I think the balls I hit out of bounds on the last two holes killed my If I don’t do that, I’m right there.”
He said he was trying to play it safe on the last two holes.
“I was trying to stay safe and get away with two pars. I think trying to stay safe is what ended up killing me there,” said the senior. “I tried to hang back on a few and just hit them straight but I just messed up my whole plan.”
VanDuzer parred six holes in the front nine and six on the back.
Kannon was impressed with the experience.
“It was awesome just to know I was a part of it, and could go down there and have fun for a day. It was a great time.”
Kannon said that the season went better than he thought it would.
“I thought it was going to be a little harder than it was, but I came together and played really good golf for myself this year. On five of the (matches) I got off to a good start against (Andrew Green).”
Green was to only District IV golfer to top VanDuzer’s 80.
VanDuzer said he’d sit on this for a few days then get out and play a few more rounds before the weather turns.
“Then it’ll be off to basketball and getting ready for baseball.”
