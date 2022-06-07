Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympians take part in Summer Games

Above are the Bradford/Sullivan Counties Special Olympics athletes who participated in the Summer Games at Penn State recently. In the front row, from left, are Robert Cummings, Parker Moulton and Elizabeth Porter. In the back row, from left, are Jeffrey Bailey, Randy Fortune, Izaak Hobday, Anne Roof, Sirena Covey, Shane Lynch, Calvin Briggs, Jacob Stiner and Daniel Golder.
STATE COLLEGE — Special Olympics Pennsylvania hosted its annual Summer Games at Penn State University on June 2-4. The local team representing Bradford and Sullivan Counties competed in track & field and swimming events.
Special Olympics divides athletes into divisions based on previous performance.
Thursday competition opened with Anne Roof winning the silver medal for her division of the shot put. Jacob Stiner swam in a preliminary event.
Friday at the pool Elizabeth Porter began collecting medals with a gold in the 100-yard backstroke and a silver in the 100-yard butterfly. Steiner won gold in the 100-yard freestyle.
At the track, Friday brought many medals for Bradford/Sullivan Counties athletes. Sirena Covey achieved the gold medal with a dominating performance in the 100-meter walk. In the 200-meter run, Izaak Hobday sprinted to gold for his division, Parker Moulton earned silver in his division, and Calvin Briggs upset his division seeding with a gold medal. The 800-meter run followed, with Hobday and Briggs winning gold medals in their respective divisions. Jeffrey Bailey upset his division with silver and Roof ran to gold in the event. In the 800-meter walk, Robert Cummings, Randy Fortune, Daniel Golder, and Sirena Covey earned the gold in their respective divisions and Shane Lynch took home a silver medal. In the 1500-meter run, both Hobday and Bailey won silver medals. In the 4x100 meter relays, the team of Lynch, Fortune, Golder, and Briggs took home the gold medal in their division, while Bailey, Roof, Moulton, and Hobday won bronze in another division. In the male shot put Moulton won gold, Fortune took silver, and Golder took bronze.
Saturday both swimmers returned to the outdoor pool where Porter won gold in the 400-yard freestyle and Stiner won silver in both the 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard freestyle sprints.
Track races focused on the 400 meters. In the 400-meter run Roof and Briggs each brought home gold medals. In the 400-meter walk, Cummings and Covey won the gold, Lynch earned another silver medal, Fortune got a silver, and Golder took the bronze. In the mini javelin, Lynch and Cummings won silver, Moulton took a bronze and Bailey a fourth-place ribbon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.