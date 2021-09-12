Friday, Sept.10 Football Waverly 35, Owego 0 Tioga 56, Sidney 3 Athens 35, Towanda 0 Sayre 63, CMVT 14 Boys Soccer
Greene 2, SVEC 1 Girls Soccer
Watkins Glen 5, Tioga 2 Athens 3, Waverly 2 ——— Saturday, Sept. 11 Football SVEC 60, Whitney Point 6 Boys Soccer Chenango Forks 4, SVEC 2 Cross Country Athens at Flash Forbes Invitational Volleyball
Athens at Tunkhannock Tournament, 9 a.m. ——— Monday, Sept. 13 Field Hockey Vestal at SVEC (at S-VE), 6 p.m. Girls Soccer
Union Springs/Port Byron at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

