Monday, Sept. 27Football

Tioga 44, Walton 8

Girls Soccer

Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga, 5 p.m. Wavily 3, Newark Valley 2 Athens 2, Wellsboro 0

Volleyball

Spencer-Van Etten 3, Newfield 0

Boys Soccer

Athens 5, Northeast Bradford 0

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.

———Tuesday, Sept. 28Boys Soccer

Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Athens at Corning, 5:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Sayre, NEB at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield, Wellsboro at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Wyalusing at Athens, 7:30 p.m. North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, 7 p.m. Tioga at Newfield, 6:30 p.m. Waverly at Candor, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Whitney Point at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at Towanda, 5:30 p.m.

———Wednesday, Sept. 29Girls Soccer

SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Newfield at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Tioga at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m.

———Thursday, Sept. 30Volleyball

Candor at S-VE, 7 p.m. Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 7 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Union Springs/Port Byron at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point at Waverly, 7 p.m. Maine-Endwell at Athens, 7 p.m.

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.

———Friday, Oct. 1Football

Athens at Hughesville, 7 p.m. Waverly at Ithaca, 7 p.m. Edison at SVEC, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newfield at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

SVEC at Marathon, time TBA Owego at Tioga, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.

———Saturday, Oct. 2Football

Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. Huntingdon at Sayre, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 11 a.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 10 a.m. Watkins Glen at Tioga, 11 a.m.

Cross Country

Waverly, SVEC at McQuaid Invite, Rochester, 8 a.m.

Golf

District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.

