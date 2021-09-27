Monday, Sept. 27Football
Tioga 44, Walton 8
Girls Soccer
Odessa-Montour 4, Tioga, 5 p.m. Wavily 3, Newark Valley 2 Athens 2, Wellsboro 0
Volleyball
Spencer-Van Etten 3, Newfield 0
Boys Soccer
Athens 5, Northeast Bradford 0
Golf
District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.
———Tuesday, Sept. 28Boys Soccer
Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. SVEC at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m. Athens at Corning, 5:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Sayre, NEB at Wyalusing, 4:30 p.m. North Penn/Mansfield, Wellsboro at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
NTL match at Tyoga Country Club, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Wyalusing at Athens, 7:30 p.m. North Penn/Liberty at Sayre, 7 p.m. Tioga at Newfield, 6:30 p.m. Waverly at Candor, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Whitney Point at Waverly, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Athens at Towanda, 5:30 p.m.
———Wednesday, Sept. 29Girls Soccer
SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Newfield at Waverly, 7 p.m. Tioga at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Tioga at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m.
———Thursday, Sept. 30Volleyball
Candor at S-VE, 7 p.m. Athens at Troy, 7:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Wellsboro at Sayre, 7 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Union Springs/Port Byron at SVEC (at Candor), 4:30 p.m. Whitney Point at Waverly, 7 p.m. Maine-Endwell at Athens, 7 p.m.
Golf
District IV Qualifier at White Deer Country Club, 12 p.m.
———Friday, Oct. 1Football
Athens at Hughesville, 7 p.m. Waverly at Ithaca, 7 p.m. Edison at SVEC, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newfield at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m. Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
SVEC at Marathon, time TBA Owego at Tioga, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
———Saturday, Oct. 2Football
Tioga at Delhi, 1:30 p.m. Huntingdon at Sayre, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
North Penn/Liberty at Athens, 11 a.m. Newark Valley at SVEC (at Candor), 10 a.m. Watkins Glen at Tioga, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
Waverly, SVEC at McQuaid Invite, Rochester, 8 a.m.
Golf
