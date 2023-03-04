“A child arrived just the other day
He came into the world in the usual way.”
They named him Maverick Maurice for several good reasons. Maurice is his maternal–and biological–grandfather’s name; His paternal grandfather, who sadly didn’t live to meet him, was Vincent. Maverick’s 18 year old sister is Ava and his soon-to-be-14 year old brother is Gavin…there had to be a “V” in his name.
The quoted lines at the top are from the Harry Chapin song “Cat’s In The Cradle.”
There are sources where you can find the surprising statistic that one in 4000 births involves the infant suffering a stroke, either in utero or during the birth. This appears to have nothing to do with the pregnant mother-to-be, so there is no reason or right for ignorant, uneducated comments; nor is there any reason whatever for maternal feelings of guilt. It’s a roll of the dice, much like the rest of life.
Little Maverick suffered a stroke before getting his first look at the world. Think of that for a minute. A perfectly formed, perfectly innocent little child just hanging out, growing and waiting for his turn to join the family, and suddenly something goes awry and his life heads down a different path from the one the other 3999 will take.
Maverick Maurice is a beautiful baby, barely two weeks old, and his little infant brain is already busily working to compensate for damage caused by the moment in time when there was a disconnect in its own development.
We’re told that’s what happens…the brain is an ongoing miracle that recognizes–at this incredibly early stage–when something is amiss, and it sets about rerouting information systems to compensate for what otherwise might be lost.
The words cerebral palsy are frightening, even devastating, to parents, but the truth is, for little Maverick and the thousands like him, it’s the only “normal” they’ll grow up with.
There is a line in a song by John Legend referring to his love for his wife, wherein he adores her for “...all your perfect imperfections.”
Maverick is a perfect little guy, with imperfections that may, as he grows and matures, appear outwardly to be different from other peoples’ imperfections.
The phrase “special needs” gets tossed about for those with challenges that fall outside the norm. Every child–every person alive–is a “special needs” person. Those special needs are love and understanding.
Maverick Maurice will have that…has already had that in his young life. Certainly from all of his family; also from the prayers and positive thoughts of literally hundreds of friends and strangers who have offered their best support in whatever ways they can. And, of course, from those at Geisinger Medical Center who are shouldering the personal professional care responsibilities while his mom and dad spend all of every day by his side.
The future, as all futures are, is shrouded in mystery,concern, speculation, worry and wonder. But none of that outweighs, nor will it outperform, the miracle that is barely underway…this wonderful little boy is like every other baby ever born: within a heartbeat’s time, they take control of a room full of adults, and have us all wrapped around their tiny fingers.
One of the miracles of kids in general at very early ages is that they don’t see “different,” they see “playmate.” It seems to be on the parents of some 3999 toddlers to point out “different.” All too often that pointing out is accompanied by the above mentioned ignorant behavior. Let me say this in that regard: it’s okay to be ignorant. It’s not okay to use ignorance to be rude. We’re all ignorant about things we haven’t been exposed to. That’s how we become educated. To be blunter than I usually allow myself to be, that’s how we all figured out this “creating a baby” thing.
Once that little baby arrives, his or her life is what matters. We all arrive as “special needs” babies, no matter what. Love and understanding. And acceptance. I’m not normally given to quoting Hilary Clinton, but having been raised in Laceyville and Wyalusing, I think I agree that it takes a village to raise a child. We all need each other. We all need love and understanding.
Little Maverick Maurice, who is also my grandson, has already accrued his first village. He’s in good hands.
