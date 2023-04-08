There are those of you who may be familiar with my superhero alter ego: The Great and Wondrous Slipperman, Slayer of Spiders, Keeper of the Peace, Defender of the Food. There are also, no doubt, those of you who haven’t heard the tales of Slipperman’s heroic deeds patrolling the grounds of El Rancho Davis.
The tales are legion, his magnificence in battle legendary. There are, it seems, two seasons on the yearly calendar when the timid, balding, sunken-chested, pot-bellied, stork-legged, elderly patriarch of El Rancho is called upon to transform himself into the world’s foremost warrior in the struggle for dominance in the Great House. From March until June, and again from September until November, Slipperman is on 24 hour call, as hordes of arachnid berserkers armed with venom-drooling fangs, evil intent, and lightning quickness invade the sanctity of the abode.
All of this to tell you: the invasion has begun.
It is uncanny, the stealth with which these eight-legged demons can insinuate themselves into the daily goings-on around here. There is a corner in the main bathroom, not far from the shower, where a tiny stain appeared recently…a mere dot of light yellowish discoloration against the wall and ceiling. I have watched it grow ever so slightly, with no more thought about it than an unconcerned “Hmm.” That lack of concern comes from a natural desire to do nothing at all about anything at all that might interrupt my routine.
And then the suddenly no-longer-tiny “stain” sprouted legs! Eight of them! At the same time, in another ceiling-wall corner–inside the shower–a black spot appeared, already fully developed as a mega-spider of death, and hanging suspended 18 inches above the well-worn bar of handsoap on its little shelf.
The transformation of the pot-bellied couch potato into the slipper-wielding whirling dervish with the cat-like reflexes was instantaneous. Well…in truth the transformation takes substantially longer these days. Within ten minutes or so, then, I was attired in my cuddliest jammies and robe, and dragging a straight backed wooden chair through the house to the battlefield.
Neither marauder had made a move. I went after Old Yeller first, positioning the chair directly beneath his lofty perch, Mighty Left Slipper clutched in the corresponding left hand, with a triple layer of facial quality tissue in the right, poised to strike. I threw the first punch, jabbing with the left, scaring the challenger into a frenzied scamper along the wall, where the tissue-clad right struck like a bolt of lightning. After the thirty seconds or so that it took to lower my superself, wobbly with the adrenalin rush, to the safety of the tile floor, the victim was dropped unceremoniously into the commode.
From there, Slipperman returned to the attack-chair, moving it once again into position to confront a much more dangerous looking foe within the confines of the walk-in shower stall.
A short side note: life has taught Slipperman that the earliest of the Springtime arachnids are, generally speaking, a dimwitted and slow moving lot. Hideous looks are only just so intimidating when Slipperman knows speed is on his side.
This particular dimbulb spider hung there like a fat guy in a hammock, completely oblivious to his own impending demise. In the merest of moments the Mighty Left Slipper had dispatched the brainless dolt to whatever afterlife spiders aspire to. A small bit of facial quality tissue wiped his remains from the shower wall and into the commode alongside his cousin’s corpse. Peace reigned in the Great House
But wait ! There’s more!
I love Combos–the cheddar-filled nuggets of pretzel that can be bought in a box of 18 single serve snack packets. Peel back the perforated top of the box and there they are..a dozen and a half happy little treats. Our current inventory was down to six little bags a few days ago (I’m not alone in my love of Combos) when I heard what sounded like an involuntary shriek from my wife in the Combos area of the kitchen cupboards. Racing in a way that even garden slugs would ridicule, I shambled forth from my recliner to see what the hubbub was all about.
There was no time for slippers…a monster was carousing among the single serve treats, hiding under one of them at the moment of the unarmed Slipperman’s arrival. The tension was nearly unbearable…lifting one small packet of Combos after another out of the box, expecting nothing less than a tarantula to leap at my face with each little bag.
Armed only with a double-layered paper towel, there Slipperman stood like the hero of the ages, with only one more bag to go. In truth Slipperman was close to hyperventilating and passing out, as he lifted the last bag and saw the dreadful adversary. There was malice in those eyes, there was a stream of vicious spider invective flung at Slipperman, in a hissing voice that threatened to make the superhero turn and run.
But no! Years of training took over and the paper towel-laden right hand pistoned up and down repeatedly, bashing fingertips to bloody messes as the demon beast raced madly back and forth. At last, one powerful piston stroke hit home. The battle for dominance was won. The food was defended. Peace returned to El Rancho. For now.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.