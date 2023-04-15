I am apparently somewhat inclined, here in my golden years, to pay less attention than I should to landmarks, signs and such like. Dead reckoning has become my go-to method of finding a pathway to where I want to be. I suck at dead reckoning.
I spent last Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Easter Sunday) and Monday wandering lost in a maze of hallways and elevators that seem to operate on different laws of physics than the rest of the world. These whimsey-driven passages and vertical conveyances are part and parcel of the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where, a year from now, if you can find your way out of a building there, you’ll get to see a total solar eclipse.
My reason for being there was the removal of a non-functioning kidney in my wife’s body. All things considered, pain not withstanding, she was the lucky one. She didn’t have to go anywhere. Her universe consisted of a large private room with herds of employees trooping in and out all night long to check vitals, poke holes in arms and legs to drain the blood from whatever vein they hit…and then during daylight hours insisting she stop napping and get walking. All of this while subsisting on plates of “nutrition.” I found it oddly honest of them when they knocked on the door at mealtimes and announced themselves as “nutrition department.”Nutrition, maybe…edible food, not very often. There’s nutrition of a sort in shoe leather. That doesn’t make it food.
But I digress. As I was saying, Karen was the lucky one. As for my pitiful old self…well, I had to wander out into the vast expanse of the hospital in search of sustenance on my own. It did no good to drop discrete little bread crumbs in my wake so I might find my way back to where my excursion began. These people are cleanliness fanatics! There is no five second rule for dropped morsels in a hospital…at least not in Rochester. That’s because anything dropped on the floor gets swept into a dustbin instantaneously. They WANT you –or at least me– to get lost and stay that way. And it works!
There is a wonderful cafeteria at Strong Memorial Hospital. It’s on the first floor–most of the time. I swear they pick it up and move it from time to time and then they hide and watch as you–that is, I–bumble, confused and dazed, up and down the length of every possible corridor on that floor, knowing its got to be just around that next corner, right there. Nope. foiled again. They even play along if you ask for directions. Ten minutes of speaking slowly and loudly with much pointing and sweeping arm motions, “...will take you right there. Can’t miss it.”
I spent half of Saturday morning tracking the eatery down, and rejoiced at the prospect of sumptuous food. In fact my slobbering over the idea of what lay ahead was only stopped by the fact that both front entry portals were locked up tight. There were people in there, eating! I COULD SEE THEM!
Had I not drawn attention to myself with wailing and sobbing way out of proportion, I might have gone hungry. But a generous soul showed me the way to circumvent the locked doors (which are apparently always locked on the weekend.) I went in through the back entrance scooped up a tray and blazed through every inch that place like a four alarm fire, piling sandwiches, soups, salads, sodas and coffee, yogurts of many flavors and frozen treats by the bucketful…who knew if I’d ever find the cafeteria again?
The monkey wrench in the works, of course, consisted of me leaving by the back door with absolutely no idea which direction to turn. I chose poorly, and I’m mildly surprised there’s video going viral on the world wide web: aging hobo with a pile of allegedly stolen food (it wasn’t–I had paid for every bit of it) wanders aimlessly in Rochester hospital’s corridors, babbling about his wife in some room on the fifth floor.
Sunday came and went without too much silliness, and Monday arrived bright and full of hope. The patient had a craving for a diet soda, only available in the cafeteria, so I screwed my courage to the sticking point and off I went. It was a stroke of luck that Karen still catnapped a lot…all the twists and turns I had more or less mastered one day prior were nothing more now than a platter of cooked spaghetti. Every strand was a corridor I had never seen in my life.
I used The Force like Luke Skywalker, and zeroed in on my target. Success! And a huge discovery– there are signs with arrows on every wall in every department. Where they came from I don’t know, but what a break! Armed with this new knowledge, I got back to the fifth floor in record time, just to hear a sleep-drowsed voice say , “Where the heck did you have to go for that diet soda? Don’t tell me you got lost!”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.