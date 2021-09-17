Athens topped C.V but Waverly fell to Newark Valley on the volleyball courts. Waverly’s swim team also fell at home.
Volleyball
WESTFIELD — Athens made quick work of Cowanesque Valley, rolling in three sets 25-20, 25-16 and 25-15.
Athens had good production from everybody on the team in the win. Audrey Clare had nine kills and Jenny Ryan added six. Taylor Walker led the team in service points with seven, five on aces, and Kassoe Babcock, who had five aces on six points. Jemmy Ryan finished the match with 18 assists and Ally Martion had 13 digs.
Athens will host Sayre on Tuesday.
Waverly swept by Newark Valley
WAVERLY — The Lady Wolverines were swept by Newark Valley with set scores of 25-21, 25-11 and 25-18.
For Waverly, Brilynn Belles led the way in points with 11, seven coming on aces; and also paced the team in digs with seven.
Michaela Lauper had five digs and five assists; Peyton Shaw added three kills and three digs; and Lillie Kirk had four digs.
JV: Waverly swept Newark Valley 3-0 with set scores of 25-7, 25-15 and 25-14.
Molly Olmstead had six points, Lainey Teeter added seven digs and Meghan Adgar had four digs.
Soccer
ODESSA — Spencer-Van Etten/Candor rolled to a 9-0 win over Odessa-Montour after leading 5-0 at the half.
Addison Young had three goals and two assists to lead the Eagles.
Jacob Banks had two goals and an assist; Jayden Grube tallied twice; Mason Holmes had two assists with Mateus Bienkovski and Lucas Kunte adding a goal each.
SVEC got off 26 shots to two for the Indians and had a 10-1 cushion in corner kicks.
SVEC goalie Coloe Strong had two saves and O-M goalies combined for 12 saves. David Patterson had 11 saves and teammate Patrick Croft had one save. SVEC is slated to host Waverly on Tuesday.
Swimming
Southern Cayuga 86, Waverly 81
WAVERLY — Waverly won six of 12 events, but diving was an exhibition and the Lady Wolverines fell by five points.
Lourden Benjamin, Mira Kittle and Willow Sharpsteen were double winners fot eh Wolverines.
The trio swam with Delaney Vascoe to win the 200 medley relay in a time of two minutes, 9.82 seconds.
Benjamin won the 200 free in 2:22.49; Kittle won the 50 free with a time of 28.00 and Sharpsteen took the 500 free with a time of 6:27.20.
Sophia Desisti took the 100 free for Waverly in 1:02.80 and, as an exibition, Natalie Garrity posted 144.95 points to win the diving competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.