Cyrus Lee Stevens was born March 10, 1851, at Stevensville, PA the son of Cyrus and Lydia Ann (Lacey) Stevens; grandson of Colonel Aden Stevens, commissioned September 9, 1805, in the 129th Regiment Pennsylvania Militia, Second Brigade, Ninth Division, and one of the pioneers of the Wyalusing Valley; great-grandson of Peter Stevens, of New Milford, CT a Revolutionary soldier , who died August 6, 1779, from the effects of a wound received at the capture of Danbury.
Cyrus Lee Stevens attended the country schools, and then taught in the same and in a select school at Camptown, PA and was for one year, 1871-72, principal of the East Smithfield, PA public schools; in September 1872 he entered Lafayette College, Easton, PA from which he graduated in 1876 with a degree of A. B., and in 1880 he received the degree of A. M. He was a tutor in Natural Science, Parsons College, Fairfield , IA 1876-78, during which time he became a registered student in medicine at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Keokuk, IA. He attended two courses of medical lectures at this institution and was a private student of Dr. Joseph H. Hughes, Sr., dean of the college, during the entire time, including vacations and was graduated in the spring of 1880, receiving first prize for notes and lectures in chemistry during the first year.
Dr. Sevens spent the summer of 1880 in visiting the hospitals of New York, London and Paris, and in the same year was made Professor of Surgery and Obstetrics in the Medical Department, Central Turkey College, at Aintab, Turkey-in-Asia, where he remained three years, In 1882 he visited Egypt during the cholera epidemic, and during the years of 1884 and 1885 was Medical Superintendent of the New York Post Graduate Medical School and Hospital. After that time until his death he was in general practice in Athens, PA.
Dr. Stevens was a member of the American Medical Association, and the Medical Society of the State of Pennsylvania, being a member of the board of trustees and judicial council; chairman of the committee on increase of membership and extension of polyclinic teaching ; for three years a member of the legislative committee, which in 1883 secured the enactment of the law constituting the state Medical Council and Examining Boards, and in 1885 delivered the address in surgery before the society. He was also a member of the Bradford County Medical Society, having served as secretary, as president, and from 1891 to 1923 one of the censors; he was a member of the Athens Borough Board of Health, 1888-92, surgeon of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, 1889-93; consulting surgeon to the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA 1889-93; was a member of the committee on sanitation of the Athens Board of Trade from 1894 until 1923, and was medical examiner for a number of the more prominent life insurance companies. In 1919 he was president of the Medical Society of the State of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Stevens was a member of the Masonic fraternity; a Past Grand in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows; a member of the Royal Arcanum, and of the Presbyterian Church, in which he was a ruling elder and clerk of the session. He had been president of the Athens school board, and of the Athens Y.M.C.A. He was also president of the Village Improvement Society.
He married in 1880 Miss Nettie Jackson, adopted daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. F. Keeney of Laceyville, PA. Their one child died in infancy during their residence in Turkey.
He became a trustee of the Robert Packer Hospital in 1906, and until the time of his death did everything in his power to assist the superintendent and staff of the hospital with his advice and cooperation. In 1923 at the time of his death the hospital said that “It can truly be said that no man living in this part of the Susquehanna Valley has given a greater measure of unselfish service than had Dr. Stevens, and he was a Christian gentleman in every sense of the word. His death is not only a loss to the hospital but to the community in which he lived so long.”
As can be seen from the foregoing account of his life, Dr. Stevens was always an active, energetic, patriotic citizen, interested in everything that pertained to the welfare of his fellow beings. He always stood for the right and was fearless in his efforts to make his community a better place in which to live.
Dr. Stevens died at 11:45 a.m. February 19, 1923, at Robert Packer Hospital, where he had been since December 16, 1922. His death came suddenly when everything looked favorable for his recovery and was a great shock to his numerous friends.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
